Clergy in Indianapolis Concerned With Indiana’s New Gun Law
Concerned members of the clergy in Indianapolis say they are already seeing what they are calling problems with Indiana’s new permitless...www.wzdm.com
Concerned members of the clergy in Indianapolis say they are already seeing what they are calling problems with Indiana’s new permitless...www.wzdm.com
Well they didn't protect people at the mall but that law abiding armed citizen did so they can take their opinions and pray about them.
Comments / 3