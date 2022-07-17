ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

4 killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire

By Jamiel Lynch
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN — Four first responders who were killed when a sheriff’s office helicopter crashed in New Mexico on Saturday have been identified, officials said. Three employees with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one worker with the county’s fire department were killed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, the sheriff’s office said...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 24

Sunny gurl
3d ago

RIP 🕊️🌹 May who loved these precious souls find comfort through our Lord 🙏 Jesus Christ. Amen

Reply
17
Related
The Independent

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
CBS News

4 dead after two planes collide at North Las Vegas Airport

Two general aviation aircraft collided at North Las Vegas Airport, killing all four people aboard both planes, aviation officials said. On Sunday at approximately 12 p.m. local time, a Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with a Cessna 172, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. "The Piper...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NM
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NM
Crime & Safety
People

4 Family Members Die in Murder-Suicide Days After Judge Denied Woman's Order of Protection Petition

Four people were found dead early Sunday morning in Roscommon County, Mich., in what police say was a murder-suicide. According to a release from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, the deceased have been identified as Tirany Lee Savage, 35, her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and Bo Eugene Savage, 35 — who according to court documents was Tirany's husband. All four had apparent gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Undersheriff#The East Mesa Fire#Bcso
americanmilitarynews.com

First responder helicopter crash kills 3 cops, 1 firefighter in NM

A New Mexico sheriff’s department helicopter crashed late Saturday after responding to a fire, killing all four people who were in the aircraft when it went down, authorities said. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirmed on Twitter at 2:26 Sunday morning that their helicopter known as Metro 2...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
TODAY.com

Shocking video shows aftermath of fatal dust storm in Montana

New video shows the aftermath of the terrifying dust storm that caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Montana's Interstate 90 on Friday. The huge crash left six people, including two children, dead. In a nearly two-minute video shared on Facebook, Jose Strickland, who was team-driving a rig with his dad, moves...
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN
NBC News

Tourist researching California family found dead on hike had to be rescued after getting lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy