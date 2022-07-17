A Big Award for Taco Pope

Tyrone Bennett has always had a passion for cooking. He and his wife launched their food truck less than a year ago and have experienced the thrill of gaining popularity quickly to having to recover from an epic wreck that forced them to build a new truck from bottom to the top. Their resiliency is paying off as they are cementing their place in the food truck scene from St. Augustine to Jacksonville and parts beyond.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO