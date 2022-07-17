ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK braces for record temperature as first ever red heat warning comes into effect

By Jessica Murray Midlands correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzeH8_0giYZ6Tv00
A woman holds a fan as she travels on the tube in London. Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

The UK’s first ever red warning for exceptional heat came into force at midnight, with temperatures expected to climb up to 41C (105.8F) over the next two days, breaking the country’s heat records.

Passengers have been urged not to travel by train from Monday as a record-breaking heatwave hits the UK, while the deputy prime minister said schools should not close and people should be resilient enough to “enjoy the sunshine”.

Transport services are expected to be disrupted on both Monday and Tuesday, with Network Rail asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary and painting some train tracks white to try to prevent them from buckling in the heat.

Related: UK heatwave: how to keep cool and stay safe in 40C

Some schools in several counties, including Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, have confirmed they will close.

Dominic Raab said people should take precautions, but insisted that they should also be able to enjoy themselves.

That was despite the UK Health Security Agency increasing its heat health warning from level three to level four, meaning “illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups”.

“Obviously there is some common-sense practical advice we are talking about: stay hydrated, stay out of the sun at the hottest times, wear sun cream,” Raab told Sophy Ridge on Sunday. “We ought to enjoy the sunshine and actually we ought to be resilient enough through some of the pressures it will place.”

The chief executive of the College of Paramedics, Tracy Nicholls, warned that the heatwave posed real danger, particularly to the vulnerable such as elderly people.

“This isn’t like a lovely hot day where we can put a bit of sunscreen on and go out and enjoy a swim or a meal outside,” she said. “This is serious heat that could actually ultimately end in people’s deaths because it is so ferocious and we’re just not set up for that sort of heat in this country.”

Meteorologists have given an 80% chance of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in 2019, with temperatures in London expected to hit 40C on Tuesday.

Scientists said the link between climate change extreme heatwaves was now clear. “This shows the UK is already on a warming trend when it comes to heat extremes,” said Dr Mark McCarthy from the Met Office. “Human-caused climate change has set us on a course to see temperature extremes in the UK that would be highly unlikely under a ‘natural’ climate.”

Related: Heatwave? No, it’s a national emergency, disrupting lives and threatening our health | Will Hutton

The new health secretary, Steve Barclay, said extra measures were being put in place for ambulance services, including the provision of more call handlers and extra working hours.

Nicholls said the announcement was welcome, but added: “I don’t know how that money will translate into hours, because it’s quite late in the day, quite honestly.”

Victor Adebowale, the NHS Confederation chair and crossbench peer, said that many hospital buildings in the UK were not equipped for extreme heat.

“In many cases you’ve got buildings that are unsuited to deal with the normal business of getting patients treated in and out, let alone in the hot weather,” he told Times Radio. “It’s not just hospitals, primary care and GPs; many of them are in very old buildings, which don’t have proper air conditioning or fans.”

He added the forecast was a “shot across the bows” for the country. “It’s a warning. We need to be ready for this to be happening more frequently as a regular thing,” he said. “It’s not going to be fun for a lot of people over the next couple of days.”

Temperatures across the UK began rising on Sunday as an amber weather warning for extreme heat came into force in England and Wales.

The UK’s first red extreme heat warning has been issued across a large part of England for Monday and Tuesday, while an amber warning initially covers all of England on Sunday and extends to southern Scotland and Wales from Monday until Tuesday.

The public have been urged to take care when swimming to cool off after a teenage boy died while swimming with friends in Salford Quays on Saturday, and a man remains missing after entering a reservoir in West Yorkshire. Emergency services in Northumberland said they were searching the River Tyne on Sunday after concern over a man in the water in Ovingham.

Ministers held a virtual emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned that the record high temperatures could put lives at risk.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

The Cabinet Office minister, Kit Malthouse, who chaired the meeting, said transport services would face significant disruption on Monday and Tuesday and urged people not to travel.

He added that schools were being issued with guidance to enable them to remain open, although it is expected that many will close early and relax uniform rules.

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, accused the prime minister of going “missing in action again … while Britain boils” as he did not attend the meeting and instead held a farewell party at his country estate.

London is predicted to be hotter than the Caribbean, Western Sahara and popular holiday destinations in Europe as temperatures soar.

The Met Office has forecast the capital could see highs of 38C. The Midlands is predicted to see highs of 37C, East Anglia 36C, and the north-west and north-east 33C.

Records were broken in Wales and Northern Ireland on Sunday. Hawarden, a village in northern Wales, reached 33C while Armagh in Northern Ireland was 27.7C.

Scientists at the Met Office said the 40C figure that might be reached on Tuesday “could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence”.

Network Rail will close the East Coast Main Line between noon and 8pm on Tuesday for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds, with passengers warned not to travel.

Sam MacDougall, operations director for Network Rail, said: “The forecast temperatures are well above those which our infrastructure is designed for, and safety must come first.”

Britons are being urged to stay inside during the hottest points of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Kit Malthouse
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

A hypothetical weather forecast for 2050 is coming true next week

(CNN) — Two years ago, forecasters in the UK conducted an interesting thought experiment: What will our forecasts look like in 2050?. The climate crisis is pushing weather to the extreme all over the world, and temperatures in the northern latitudes have been particularly sensitive to these changes. So meteorologists at the UK Met Office -- the official weather forecast agency for the UK -- dove in to the super long-range climate models in the summer of 2020 to see what kind of temperatures they'd be forecasting in about three decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Weather Warning#Heatwaves#Traffic#Uk#Network Rail#Health Security Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

A 16-Foot Oarfish Has Been Found in Chile: Sign of Impending Earthquake?

A 16-foot giant fish captured by a group of fishermen in Chile recently drove locals into a frenzy. The oarfish is said to be a forerunner of earthquakes and tsunamis, and its appearance is considered a terrible omen in several cultures. These secretive animals are the world's longest bony fish,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

363K+
Followers
87K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy