ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Love Island: Jacques explains why he left the villa in shocking tell-all interview

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Former Love Island star Jacques has explained his shock departure from the villa.

The rugby player left the show during the 12 July episode, with his decision coming after he lost his temper over the arrival of 2018 contestant, Adam.

Adam had expressed interest in Paige, whom Jacques was coupled up with.

Adam’s introduction on this year’s series came after a tough week for Jacques and Paige due to Jacques’ behaviour following the annual Casa Amor twist.

Jacques ultimately decided to stick with Paige despite the fact he developed a bond with new contestant Cheyanne. Paige was swiftly told about Jacques’ antics away from her, following which she distanced herself from Jacques, who spent days trying to win her back.

After discovering Adam had “slagged” him off, Jacques got angry, branding the contestant “f***ing nothing”.

The next day, Jacques told Paige he was “struggling” and that he was disappointed in himself for letting his emotions take over. “I’m finding it hard in here,” he admitted, adding: “I’m trying to put a brave face on it but things are getting to me.

“I just wish I could finish my journey with you in here, but I’m gonna go home today.”

In a new interview with The Sun, Jacques explained that he was worried he might attack Adam. “I thought if I don’t get myself out things could go horribly wrong and I could get physical,” he said.

“At home you can remove yourself from situations, but in there you had to deal with every situation, and in that moment I took my microphone off, and walked straight through the front doors because I just wanted to get out of that place.

“Producers tried coming to me, they were like, ‘Jacques, are you OK? I was saying, ‘I don’t want to speak to you or anyone. I want to be left to myself.’ It was too much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLfnu_0giYZ5bC00
Jacques was coupled up with Paige before he quit ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

He added: “I was saying to them, ‘This is more than a TV show to me,’ it was genuine feelings involved and my headspace wasn’t right to be in a TV show.

“I dealt with stuff in there that I’ve never dealt with in my life.”

Jacques also opened up about how the experience affected his mental health, saying he “couldn’t cope” in the villa and adding: “Doing Love Island was the worst decision of my life.”

He said he was “ready to break down” and was “feeling so mentally drained” when he left.

Jacques revealed that, after leaving the main villa, he was kept in a separate apartment with a security guard and two producers.

He said it was only after two days that they gave him his phone back and allowed him to call his mother.

During those two days, he managed to access the internet using the TV. He searched his name and was crushed to see “everyone hating me”.

Jacques’ mum Janet told the publication: “At first he was his funny self, but when it started to change I got horrible messages on Facebook, people saying they wished my son and I were dead. It was awful.

“I was seeing him change on TV. I could tell he wasn’t himself.”

Jacques said he has watched the Casa Amor episodes “to torture myself”, adding he was “disgusted” by what he saw.

Jacques will appear on Love Island discussion show Aftersun today (17 July).

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Designer Bob Mackie doubles down on criticism of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look: 'Nobody should be wearing that dress'

At 83, legendary costume designer Bob Mackie — creator of the famous "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress made for Marilyn Monroe — still holds nothing back. The brainchild behind many other iconic designs, worn by those including Carol Burnett, Cher and Judy Garland, recently doubled down on his thoughts about Kim Kardashian wearing that crystal-covered gown, famously worn by Monroe when she sang to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’

Prince Harry spoke candidly about his emotional connection to Africa this week and revealed it is where he “knew [he] had found a soulmate in [his] wife” Meghan Markle. During a special address to the United Nations on 18 July for Nelson Mandela Day, the duke opened up about his love for the continent and the bond he feels to both his wife and his mother, the late Princess Diana, when he visits Africa.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Speaks Out About Joy Behar’s Absence On ‘The View’

The co-host of The View, Joy Behar, has not shown up on the last few episodes of the ABC daytime talk show. Questions viewers have had regarding the reason for her continuous absence have been stylishly answered by Co-host Whoopi Goldberg. On the fourth consecutive time Joy did not appear on the show, Goldberg, who was anchoring the episode, welcomed guest hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Juju Chang, Chelsea Clinton, and usual panelist Sunny Hostin.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Funeral of Dame Deborah James to take place

The funeral of Dame Deborah James will take place on Wednesday.The podcast host and mother-of-two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Close friends and family are expected to attend the private service in her memory.The former deputy headteacher was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and subsequently kept her nearly one million Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.Her candid posts about her progress and diagnosis, including videos of her dancing her way through treatment, won praise from the public and media alike.Dame Deborah...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nolan Neal: The Voice star had ‘no money whatsoever’, daughter says as she starts GoFundMe for funeral

Singer Nolan Neal’s family are asking for donations towards funeral costs after claiming the singer had no money “whatsoever” when he died.The rock artist, who had appeared on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent, was found dead on Monday (18 July) in his Nashville home.His death was confirmed to TMZby his cousin Dylan Seal and further corroborated by the Nashville medical examiner. No cause of death has been given.On Wednesday (20 July), Neal’s daughter Caylin Cate started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral.“As I’m sure you all have heard, my Dad passed away suddenly,” Caylin...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Tell All#The Sun
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s minister reveals couple shared ‘beautiful’ vows during wedding

The minister who married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revealed how the couple exchanged “beautiful words” in their vows during their recent wedding in Las Vegas.Ryan Wolfe, the lead pastor at Grace Christian Centre of Las Vegas, discussed the actors’ ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel during an interview with People this week and dhared how Affleck and Lopez “had their own vows that they wanted to share with one another”.While Wolfe didn’t specify what the 51-year-old singer and 49-year-old actor specifically said to each other, he did say that “they had their own words and they were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

‘We’re doomed’: Liz Truss mocked for Toploader revelation in resurfaced 2001 interview

Liz Truss has been mocked online after a 2001 interview resurfaced online in which she discussed her musical taste.The Conservative MP is in the running to be the new Tory leader and prime minister and is currently leading on rival Rishi Sunak according to a poll of party members.On Thursday (21 July), a snippet from an interview with a 25-year-old Truss emerged on social media.According to Twitter account Tides of History, who track the history of the Labour party, the piece came from a 2001 interview with Truss with NME ahead of the 2001 election.Asked what the last record...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chelsea Handler opens up about ‘painful’ breakup from Jo Koy: ‘I have to choose myself’

Chelsea Handler has opened up about her “painful” breakup from Jo Koy and revealed she’s feeling “optimistic about the future” despite her current “emotional rollercoaster”.Handler, 47, announced on Monday that she and Koy had decided to take a break from their relationship. In the wake of the breakup, she spoke about her grief and the ways she’s dealing with her emotions during an appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle podcast on Wednesday.“I’m okay. I feel, you know, optimistic about the future now. I’ve changed so much and my love was so big that it...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Ghosts’ Stars & EPs Talk Season 2 Plans & Dream Guest Stars – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. When the showrunners and stars of CBS’ Ghosts gathered at Comic-Con today to reflect back on the hit sitcom’s first season, they offered a few hints as to what’s to come in Season 2. Writer-EP Joe Port noted that the first season of the series starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as married couple Samantha and Jay had “a natural destination”—that being the pair “trying to get this house ready” and open their B&B. “Now,” he continued, “it’s going to be open and it’s going to be the story of this young couple and their...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kourtney Kardashian addresses ‘creep’ pretending to be her son Mason on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has set the record straight about her 12-year-old son Mason and clarified that he is not involved with any “fake” Instagram accounts. The pushback comes after one page claimed to be him and made allegations about the Kardashian-Jenner family.On Thursday, Kardashian’s came to her son’s defense on Twitter after the account pretending to be Mason shared an Instagram Story about Kylie Jenner getting married. Kardashian’s post also referenced a TikTok video of Jenner in a white dress while out with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.Kardashian said she wanted to “spell it out clearly” that Mason...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

754K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy