Letter: The local newspaper matters

It's almost obligatory for this Globe-News subscriber to craft a response to Doug Hensley's editorial ("Reversing decline of newspapers is essential", 7-10). Why? Because it's doubtful that the alarming disappearance of local newspapers nationwide is likely to inflame emotions of Americans like other burning issues. For some, it's our local newspaper where we encounter fairly objective coverage of these issues.

I almost decided to cancel my AGN subscription when weekly syndicated columns were eliminated recently. The measure of a fine writer is both how they give voice to what we've had on our mind but couldn't quite put in words, as well as how they challenge us to defend positions we've adopted but never questioned.

Hensley now may be the only professional journalist writing AGN editorials. Although at times thought-provoking, other regular columnists are academics, active and retired. However, an impressive letter and later guest editorial by former AGN journalist, Kathie Greer, recently appeared on this page.

I was also impressed by Hart Pisani's front-page, four-part piece on the life and senseless death of Tascosa High School's Chris Doerue. Long-form investigative journalism like this rarely appears in this paper so I was determined to take time to read the work of what I surmise is a young, promising "at-risk" journalist giving us a fascinating story of a family that fled civil war in Africa, flourished here, yet suffered the tragedy of sudden, horrifying gun violence.

A waste of time better spent cultivating one's own garden in suburbia? Perhaps. Yet important, perhaps vitally so. I will keep my AGN subscription on account of these contributions.

Edith Ann Rothkrug Warnecke/Amarillo