ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Letter: The local newspaper matters

By Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idUSO_0giYShXY00

It's almost obligatory for this Globe-News subscriber to craft a response to Doug Hensley's editorial ("Reversing decline of newspapers is essential", 7-10). Why? Because it's doubtful that the alarming disappearance of local newspapers nationwide is likely to inflame emotions of Americans like other burning issues. For some, it's our local newspaper where we encounter fairly objective coverage of these issues.

I almost decided to cancel my AGN subscription when weekly syndicated columns were eliminated recently. The measure of a fine writer is both how they give voice to what we've had on our mind but couldn't quite put in words, as well as how they challenge us to defend positions we've adopted but never questioned.

Hensley now may be the only professional journalist writing AGN editorials. Although at times thought-provoking, other regular columnists are academics, active and retired. However, an impressive letter and later guest editorial by former AGN journalist, Kathie Greer, recently appeared on this page.

I was also impressed by Hart Pisani's front-page, four-part piece on the life and senseless death of Tascosa High School's Chris Doerue. Long-form investigative journalism like this rarely appears in this paper so I was determined to take time to read the work of what I surmise is a young, promising "at-risk" journalist giving us a fascinating story of a family that fled civil war in Africa, flourished here, yet suffered the tragedy of sudden, horrifying gun violence.

A waste of time better spent cultivating one's own garden in suburbia? Perhaps. Yet important, perhaps vitally so. I will keep my AGN subscription on account of these contributions.

Edith Ann Rothkrug Warnecke/Amarillo

Comments / 1

Related
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has Been an Icky Mess Since Change in Dumpster Schedule

So here we are in the middle of this mess that we call the dumpster schedule change. I mean since we went from two days of having our dumpsters emptied per week to just once. I am trying to figure out the day I need to look forward to, the one they will come and empty my dumpster. As a reminder mine is right behind my gate. So this leaves me the potential for a bigger mess.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Demands Fairly Post Bond in Civic Center Lawsuit

A hearing is scheduled for 9:00 am on Thursday morning in the 47th District Court in Potter County following a “security against suit” motion by the city’s legal team. If the city’s motion is successful, Alex Fairly would be required to post $6 million. According to the city, they are requesting this as insurance in case the city is successful at defeating Fairly’s lawsuit but interest rates increase before the city is able to close on anticipatory notes.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Americans#Agn#Tascosa High School
101.9 The Bull

Mired in Controversy, Italian Restaurant Announces Closure on Social Media

Amarillo's newest Italian restaurant, Grill Italia, has announced that they would be closing their doors due to "unforeseen circumstances until further notice." Branding themselves as a modern Italian restaurant serving Bespoke cocktails, the restaurant had set up shop in the old BL Bistro at 2203 S. Austin. Their soft opening was launched on February 9th. Since then, a steady flow of praise, complaints, commendations, and accusations have continued to build up around the self proclaimed New York import.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department hosting party for new AMBUS

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is hosting a party this afternoon for the new AMBUS. The event will be held at Firehouse 9, at 2015 Paramount Blvd. from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The ambulance bus has a 20-patient capacity and will include a Mobile Intensive Care...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Water Wasters: Gas station sprinkler system linked to water waste

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters Wednesday, one of NewsChannel 10′s viewers decided to take it upon themselves to find answers. A viewer was concerned about water being wasted at the Toot’n Totum on Saint Francis at River Road. Water from the sprinkler system...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Longtime Face of Potter County Sherriff’s Office Set to Retire

I feel like the dream is to have a long and successful career. Maybe even working at one place for the longevity of your career. I mean that job security seems pretty nice. Oh and that day that you get to hang it up and retire. I feel that would be the highlight. Getting to have a get-together with all of your well-wishers would be the ultimate.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Restaurant Gets Added to Texas Monthly Dining Guide

We know it already. Amarillo has a lot of great restaurants. It's hard to pick where to go for lunch or dinner because we have so many great places to choose from. Texas Monthly likes to help with that decision. They keep a dining guide. If you are looking for places to eat as you drive around our great state you can just search the city in the guide and get a suggestion.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested in connection to cockfighting operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said on Wednesday that a woman has been arrested in relation to a cockfighting operation police investigated in late May. According to previous reports, officials with the Amarillo Police Department found evidence of a potential operation when they arrested 19-year-old Mauricio Villanueva on multiple “Possession […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy