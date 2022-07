On Monday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Georgia had two of its new linebackers commitments see their ratings rise, with Barnesville (Ga.) Lamar County standout CJ Allen rising from a 94 to a 95 and Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln star Raylen Wilson rose from a 93 to a 95. In doing so, both saw their rankings rise on 247Sports. Allen is now the No. 43 overall prospect in the country and Wilson is now No. 45 overall, with Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit Georgia commitment Troy Bowles at No. 46 overall, giving assistant Glenn Schumann three inside linebacker commitments inside the Top 50 prospects in the country and the No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 inside linebacker commitments in the 2023 cycle.

BARNESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO