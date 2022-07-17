ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Springfield Police investigating

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
(Nick Papantonis)

SPRINGFIELD — Overnight one woman walked into Springfield Regional Medical center with a gunshot wound Sunday.

The hospital called the police after the woman came in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m., according to Springfield Police.

>>Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating

Dispatch tells News Center 7 that the incident was reported a few hours after multiple shots fired calls were made.

Springfield Police are investigating where the shots fired calls were made, the locations of which were not given.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

