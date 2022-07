The 92nd Annual MLB All-Star Game returned to Dodger Stadium for the first time in more than 40 years Tuesday. Preceded by a weekend chockfull of events ranging from Fan Fest and MLB Play Ball Park at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the MLB All-Star Oceanfront to the Futures Game and Monday Night's epic Home Run Derby, which saw Washington Nationals' superstar sneak past the up-and-coming Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners. It was the first every derby held at Dodger Stadium.RELATED: MLB All-Star Game festivities in full swing with Play Ball Park at L.A. Convention CenterThe game's events are...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO