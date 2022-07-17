'Emergency bank holiday' requested amid scorching UK temperatures

Picky bit dinners and small talk about the weather have just ramped up a notch.

The UK has been hit with some serious heat this week – and it's about to get even hotter with scorching temperatures of 40°C across some parts of the country. Cambridge currently holds the highest temperature record, reaching 38.7°C in July 2019.

The Met Office has been forced to issue the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat for Monday (18 July) and Tuesday (19 July), advising people to try and keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm when the UV rays are strongest.



Some have reacted to the news in true Brit style , while others have brushed it off, boastfully sharing how they survived the summer of 76 .



Meanwhile, some have turned to Twitter to propose an emergency bank holiday – which isn't a bad idea at all.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said extra measures are being implemented for ambulance services on Monday and Tuesday, with more call handlers and extra working hours.

Barclay told the BBC: “The clear message to the public is to take the sensible steps in terms of water, shade and cover, that many people are aware of. That’s the best way of mitigating against the heat.



“We’re asking people to keep an eye out for their neighbours and those who may be vulnerable.

“We’re also putting in additional contingency support as well.”

He added: “We’re putting in extra measures in terms of call handlers, support for fleet [and] extra hours of capacity within the ambulances.

“Each ambulance trust has well-developed contingency plans for extreme weather.

“We’re also working with the hospitals to get the handovers from ambulances into hospitals, but also to ensure that where people can be moved on to the wards themselves, we’re using the full capability of the hospital rather than people waiting longer than they need to in ambulances outside.”





