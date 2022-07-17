ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Emergency bank holiday' requested amid scorching UK temperatures

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Picky bit dinners and small talk about the weather have just ramped up a notch.

The UK has been hit with some serious heat this week – and it's about to get even hotter with scorching temperatures of 40°C across some parts of the country. Cambridge currently holds the highest temperature record, reaching 38.7°C in July 2019.

The Met Office has been forced to issue the first ever Red warning for exceptional heat for Monday (18 July) and Tuesday (19 July), advising people to try and keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm when the UV rays are strongest.

Some have reacted to the news in true Brit style , while others have brushed it off, boastfully sharing how they survived the summer of 76 .

Meanwhile, some have turned to Twitter to propose an emergency bank holiday – which isn't a bad idea at all.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said extra measures are being implemented for ambulance services on Monday and Tuesday, with more call handlers and extra working hours.

Barclay told the BBC: “The clear message to the public is to take the sensible steps in terms of water, shade and cover, that many people are aware of. That’s the best way of mitigating against the heat.

“We’re asking people to keep an eye out for their neighbours and those who may be vulnerable.

“We’re also putting in additional contingency support as well.”

He added: “We’re putting in extra measures in terms of call handlers, support for fleet [and] extra hours of capacity within the ambulances.

“Each ambulance trust has well-developed contingency plans for extreme weather.

“We’re also working with the hospitals to get the handovers from ambulances into hospitals, but also to ensure that where people can be moved on to the wards themselves, we’re using the full capability of the hospital rather than people waiting longer than they need to in ambulances outside.”


Comments / 0

Expert explains why the 1976 heatwave should not be compared to 2022

With temperatures in parts of the UK rising to their highest level on record in the heatwave, a meteorologist has explained why it can’t be compared to previous heatwaves. The UK has been in the grips of a heatwave that has seen some parts of the country placed under the Met Office’s first ever Red warning for extreme heat, with many other areas under an Amber warning.
ENVIRONMENT
Indy100

Woman was mind blown after discovering Asda corn flake boxes actually join up to make a picture

Cereal boxes come in all different sizes and patterns, but one woman spotted something curious in a lineup of corn flake boxes during a recent shopping trip. TikToker Francesca (@francescacharityshop) was browsing the aisles when she came across Asda's own brand of Corn Flakes sitting on the shelf with the box image being a picture of a bowl of cornflakes on a wood surface, with the ride side of the bowl slightly cut off.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Medieval shipwreck found in Dorset waters given protected status

A medieval shipwreck lying off the coast of Dorset has been granted the highest level of legal protection to preserve it for future generations. Known as the “Mortar wreck”, the 13th century vessel was discovered in the waters of Poole Bay in 2020 by local diver Trevor Small, and is the oldest known wreck where the remains of the hull are still visible.
Indy100

Anne, eight, breaks record by naming every capital and currency in the world

An eight-year-old girl has become the youngest person to name the capital city and currency of every country in the world.Anne Winston, from Cardiff, broke the world record for reciting the details of all 195 countries in seven minutes and 15 seconds.The year three pupil, from Pontprennau Primary School, said her interest was piqued five years ago when her father began telling her about different countries around the globe on their journeys to and from nursery.Words cannot describe our emotions and joy and we truly hope that this leads to her achieving greater heights in the futureWinston Jacob and Jincy...
KIDS
