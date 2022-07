Former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is the quarterbacks coach of the New England Patriots, the team announced. Judge, 40, was hired by the Patriots as an offensive assistant in February, but his position as quarterbacks coach wasn't revealed until Thursday, a couple of days after rookies reported to training camp on Tuesday. In the new role, Judge will be tasked with the development of Mac Jones, a 2021 first-round pick who earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie with 22 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

