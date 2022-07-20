How to watch World Athletics Championships online and on TV
The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage.
Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce , Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3.
Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m . It comes after Laura Muir battled to a bronze medal in a showdown 1500m final on Monday night.
Sydney McLaughlin is the leading US hope, but the hosts have already tasted victory with Fred Kerley leading a clean sweep in the men’s 100m . Favourite Kerley finished ahead of team-mates Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell on Saturday night.
There is a seven hour time difference between the UK and Eugene, Portland on the west coast of the United States. But here is the full event schedule, as well as how you can watch.
When are the World Athletics Championships?
The Championships began on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July.
How can I watch the World Athletics Championships?
The BBC will be providing full coverage of the World Athletics Championships, with the best of the action shown live on BBC One after midnight.
What is the TV schedule? (All times BST)
Sunday, 17 July
13:50-16:45 - BBC One
18:30-23:00 - BBC iPlayer
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One
Monday, 18 July
13:45-17:00 - BBC Two
17:00-19:30 - BBC Two
19:30-21:00 - BBC Three
00:55-04:25 (Tuesday morning) - BBC One
Tuesday, 19 July
01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) - BBC One
Wednesday, 20 July
01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) - BBC One
Thursday, 21 July
01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) - BBC One
Friday, 22 July
01:05-04:35 (Saturday morning) - BBC One
Saturday, 23 July
18:30-20:00 - BBC Two
20:00-21:30 - BBC Three
01:00-04:30 (Sunday morning) - BBC One
Sunday, 24 July
14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button
20:00-21:00 - BBC Two
21:00-22:00 - BBC Three
22:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button
01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One
What is the competition schedule? (All times BST)
Sunday, July 17
Morning session
13:15MMarathonFinal
17:35W100 Metres HurdlesHeptathlon
18:05M400 MetresHeats
18:35WHigh JumpHeptathlon
18:35WHammer ThrowFinal
19:00W400 MetresHeats
00:00M10,000 MetresFinal
00:45WShot PutHeptathlon
Afternoon session
00:05M110 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final
00:05MDiscus ThrowQualification – Group A
00:25WPole VaultFinal
00:33W100 MetresSemi-Final
01:03M400 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final
01:27MShot PutFinal
01:30MDiscus ThrowQualification – Group B
01:38W200 MetresHeptathlon
02:00M1500 MetresSemi-Final
02:30M110 Metres HurdlesFinal
02:50W100 MetresFinal
Monday, July 18
Morning session
13:15WMarathonFinal
16:35WLong JumpHeptathlon
17:55WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group A
19:05WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group B
Afternoon session
00:05M200 MetresHeats
00:10WDiscus ThrowQualification – Group A
00:45MHigh JumpFinal
01:00W200 MetresHeats
01:20WTriple JumpFinal
01:35WDiscus ThrowQualification – Group B
01:55W800 MetresHeptathlon
02:20M3000 Metres SteeplechaseFinal
02:50W1500 MetresFinal
Tuesday, July 19
Afternoon session
00:15W400 Metres HurdlesHeats
00:40WHigh JumpFinal
01:05W200 MetresSemi-Final
01:33MDiscus ThrowFinal
01:50M200 MetresSemi-Final
02:30M1500 MetresFinal
02:50M400 Metres HurdlesFinal
Wednesday, June 20
Afternoon session
22:20WJavelin ThrowQualification – Group A
23:25W5000 MetresHeats
23:50WJavelin ThrowQualification – Group B
00:20M800 MetresHeats
01:15W400 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final
01:30WDiscus ThrowFinal
01:45W400 MetresSemi-Final
02:15M400 MetresSemi-Final
02:45W3000 Metres SteeplechaseFinal
Thursday, July 21
Afternoon session
00:05MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group A
00:10W800 MetresHeats
01:10M5000 MetresHeats
01:20MTriple JumpQualification
01:35MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group B
02:00M800 MetresSemi-Final
02:35W200 MetresFinal
02:50M200 MetresFinal
Friday, July 22
Morning session
13:15W35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal
Afternoon session
00:05MPole VaultQualification
00:40W4×100 Metres RelayHeats
01:05M4×100 Metres RelayHeats
01:20WJavelin ThrowFinal
01:35W800 MetresSemi-Final
02:15W400 MetresFinal
02:35M400 MetresFinal
02:50W400 Metres HurdlesFinal
Saturday, July 23
Morning session
16:50M100 MetresDecathlon
17:40MLong JumpDecathlon
18:20W100 Metres HurdlesHeats
19:00WLong JumpQualification
19:10MShot PutDecathlon
Afternoon session
23:10MHigh JumpDecathlon
00:10W4×400 Metres RelayHeats
00:40M4×400 Metres RelayHeats
01:00MTriple JumpFinal
01:10M800 MetresFinal
01:25W5000 MetresFinal
01:35MJavelin ThrowFinal
Sunday, July 24
Morning session
13:15M35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal
16:35M110 Metres HurdlesDecathlon
17:30MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group A
18:40MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group B
19:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group A
20:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group B
Afternoon session
00:05W100 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final
00:05MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group A
00:25MPole VaultFinal
00:50WLong JumpFinal
01:05M5000 MetresFinal
01:10MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group B
01:35W800 MetresFinal
02:00W100 Metres HurdlesFinal
02:20M1500 MetresDecathlon
02:35M4×400 Metres RelayFinal
02:50W4×400 Metres RelayFinal
Comments / 0