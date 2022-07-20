ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

How to watch World Athletics Championships online and on TV

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KRFS_0giXWk2u00

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage.

Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce , Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3.

Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m . It comes after Laura Muir battled to a bronze medal in a showdown 1500m final on Monday night.

Sydney McLaughlin is the leading US hope, but the hosts have already tasted victory with Fred Kerley leading a clean sweep in the men’s 100m . Favourite Kerley finished ahead of team-mates Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell on Saturday night.

There is a seven hour time difference between the UK and Eugene, Portland on the west coast of the United States. But here is the full event schedule, as well as how you can watch.

When are the World Athletics Championships?

The Championships began on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July.

How can I watch the World Athletics Championships?

The BBC will be providing full coverage of the World Athletics Championships, with the best of the action shown live on BBC One after midnight.

What is the TV schedule? (All times BST)

Sunday, 17 July

13:50-16:45 - BBC One

18:30-23:00 - BBC iPlayer

01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One

Monday, 18 July

13:45-17:00 - BBC Two

17:00-19:30 - BBC Two

19:30-21:00 - BBC Three

00:55-04:25 (Tuesday morning) - BBC One

Tuesday, 19 July

01:10-04:40 (Wednesday morning) - BBC One

Wednesday, 20 July

01:20-04:50 (Thursday morning) - BBC One

Thursday, 21 July

01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) - BBC One

Friday, 22 July

01:05-04:35 (Saturday morning) - BBC One

Saturday, 23 July

18:30-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-21:30 - BBC Three

01:00-04:30 (Sunday morning) - BBC One

Sunday, 24 July

14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

20:00-21:00 - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - BBC Three

22:00-23:30 - BBC Red Button

01:00-04:30 (Monday morning) - BBC One

What is the competition schedule? (All times BST)

Sunday, July 17

Morning session

13:15MMarathonFinal

17:35W100 Metres HurdlesHeptathlon

18:05M400 MetresHeats

18:35WHigh JumpHeptathlon

18:35WHammer ThrowFinal

19:00W400 MetresHeats

00:00M10,000 MetresFinal

00:45WShot PutHeptathlon

Afternoon session

00:05M110 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final

00:05MDiscus ThrowQualification – Group A

00:25WPole VaultFinal

00:33W100 MetresSemi-Final

01:03M400 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final

01:27MShot PutFinal

01:30MDiscus ThrowQualification – Group B

01:38W200 MetresHeptathlon

02:00M1500 MetresSemi-Final

02:30M110 Metres HurdlesFinal

02:50W100 MetresFinal

Monday, July 18

Morning session

13:15WMarathonFinal

16:35WLong JumpHeptathlon

17:55WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group A

19:05WJavelin ThrowHeptathlon – Group B

Afternoon session

00:05M200 MetresHeats

00:10WDiscus ThrowQualification – Group A

00:45MHigh JumpFinal

01:00W200 MetresHeats

01:20WTriple JumpFinal

01:35WDiscus ThrowQualification – Group B

01:55W800 MetresHeptathlon

02:20M3000 Metres SteeplechaseFinal

02:50W1500 MetresFinal

Tuesday, July 19

Afternoon session

00:15W400 Metres HurdlesHeats

00:40WHigh JumpFinal

01:05W200 MetresSemi-Final

01:33MDiscus ThrowFinal

01:50M200 MetresSemi-Final

02:30M1500 MetresFinal

02:50M400 Metres HurdlesFinal

Wednesday, June 20

Afternoon session

22:20WJavelin ThrowQualification – Group A

23:25W5000 MetresHeats

23:50WJavelin ThrowQualification – Group B

00:20M800 MetresHeats

01:15W400 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final

01:30WDiscus ThrowFinal

01:45W400 MetresSemi-Final

02:15M400 MetresSemi-Final

02:45W3000 Metres SteeplechaseFinal

Thursday, July 21

Afternoon session

00:05MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group A

00:10W800 MetresHeats

01:10M5000 MetresHeats

01:20MTriple JumpQualification

01:35MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group B

02:00M800 MetresSemi-Final

02:35W200 MetresFinal

02:50M200 MetresFinal

Friday, July 22

Morning session

13:15W35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal

Afternoon session

00:05MPole VaultQualification

00:40W4×100 Metres RelayHeats

01:05M4×100 Metres RelayHeats

01:20WJavelin ThrowFinal

01:35W800 MetresSemi-Final

02:15W400 MetresFinal

02:35M400 MetresFinal

02:50W400 Metres HurdlesFinal

Saturday, July 23

Morning session

16:50M100 MetresDecathlon

17:40MLong JumpDecathlon

18:20W100 Metres HurdlesHeats

19:00WLong JumpQualification

19:10MShot PutDecathlon

Afternoon session

23:10MHigh JumpDecathlon

00:10W4×400 Metres RelayHeats

00:40M4×400 Metres RelayHeats

01:00MTriple JumpFinal

01:10M800 MetresFinal

01:25W5000 MetresFinal

01:35MJavelin ThrowFinal

Sunday, July 24

Morning session

13:15M35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal

16:35M110 Metres HurdlesDecathlon

17:30MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group A

18:40MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group B

19:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group A

20:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group B

Afternoon session

00:05W100 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final

00:05MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group A

00:25MPole VaultFinal

00:50WLong JumpFinal

01:05M5000 MetresFinal

01:10MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group B

01:35W800 MetresFinal

02:00W100 Metres HurdlesFinal

02:20M1500 MetresDecathlon

02:35M4×400 Metres RelayFinal

02:50W4×400 Metres RelayFinal

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
The Independent

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3. Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m. It comes after Laura...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson on World Championships: ‘I’ve got my hunger back’

Katarina Johnson-Thompson insists she has rediscovered her hunger despite losing her world heptathlon title.The 29-year-old finished eighth at the World Championships in Eugene as Nafi Thiam regained the crown she lost to Johnson-Thompson in 2019.The British star earned 6222 points after two days of competition in Oregon with the Netherlands’ Anouk Vetter and the USA’s Anna Hall second and third respectively.After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha.It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge after serious calf and Achilles...
SPORTS
The Independent

Prince Harry shares the moment he realised Meghan Markle was his ‘soulmate’

Prince Harry spoke candidly about his emotional connection to Africa this week and revealed it is where he “knew [he] had found a soulmate in [his] wife” Meghan Markle. During a special address to the United Nations on 18 July for Nelson Mandela Day, the duke opened up about his love for the continent and the bond he feels to both his wife and his mother, the late Princess Diana, when he visits Africa.
WORLD
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith suffers at World Championships with fourth place in 100m

Dina Asher-Smith suffered World Championships agony – despite equalling her British 100m record.The 26-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds – level with her record from Doha in 2019 – but could only finished fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica earned a clean sweep at Hayward Field on Sunday night.Asher-Smith had hinted pre-Championships she had been keeping something back for Eugene and delivered with a record-equalling time but fell just short of reaching the podium.She was unable to add to the silver medal she won at the last World Championships three years ago.🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇FIVE-TIME WORLD 100M CHAMPION🇯🇲 @realshellyannfp 🇯🇲10.67...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Fred Kerley
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
Person
Laura Muir
Person
Trayvon Bromell
The Independent

Friends and family bid farewell to Deborah James at intimate service

Close friends and family have bid farewell to Dame Deborah James during an intimate private service in west London.McFly star Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna, Lorraine Kelly and Gaby Roslin were among the mourners at St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon (20 July).The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as The Bowel Babe, which was also her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

England vs Spain LIVE: Euro 2022 result and final score as Georgia Stanway screamer settles thriller

England completed a thrilling comeback over Spain to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2022 as Georgia Stanway’s wonder-strike sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory after extra time. The Lionesses will face either Sweden or Belgium in the last four after they were minutes from crashing out of their home tournament.After a cagey first half, Spain struck first as substitute Athenea Del Castillo beat Rachel Daly to set up Esther Gonzalez, who took advantage of some sloppy England defending to open the scoring.England had yet to trail at the Euros and Wiegman threw on Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Ella...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#Bbc One#Bbc Two#Athletics#Bbc Red Button#British
ESPN

England, Scotland, Wales to form Britain sevens teams in World Series

England, Scotland and Wales will field joint men's and women's Britain teams from the 2022-23 World Rugby Sevens Series with a view to improving their Olympic prospects, their respective governing bodies said on Wednesday. Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 and returned in Tokyo last year,...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jake Wightman: From a running family with dreams of hitting the top

Jake Wightman became a shock world champion after winning the 1500m in Eugene on Tuesday.The 28-year-old stunned Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and, here, the PA news agency looks at his background.Early ambitions11th July. Many happy returns to ⁦@samwightman⁩ and ⁦@JakeSWightman⁩ (left to right). Your dear mother has got you some new matchy matchy waistcoats for your birthday. pic.twitter.com/SmhqynEIDi— Geoff Wightman (@WightmanGeoff) July 11, 2022He runs for Edinburgh Athletic Club and in 2018 became the first Briton to run below one minute 45 seconds for 800m and three minutes 35 seconds for 1500m since Peter Elliott in 1991. Nottingham-born Wightman...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
U.K.
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman proves her class to guide England from the brink

Six minutes plus stoppage time. That is how close England were to the precipice, how close they came to throwing away a chance to win their first major international tournament and win it on home soil. Indeed, at times at the Amex, particularly during a one-sided first half, they could not have looked much further away from the standards set by their quarter-final opponents. Spain had done little to live up to their pre-tournament hype until then. Suddenly, the Lionesses were not fulfilling the favourites tag their performances in the group stage had earned.And yet, it is in those moments,...
SPORTS
The Independent

What it feels like to ride up a Tour de France mountain

Alpe d’Huez is brtual. No, it’s not the longest climb in the world, nor is it the steepest, but it is relentless. It is 14.4km long and 1100m high and has an average gradient (or steepness) of around 7.9 per cent – a flat road being 0 per cent.To put that into context the highest climb in the UK, the Cairnwell Pass in Scotland, is just 670m high, 8.2km long and has an average slope of 4 per cent. Suffice it to say, I had never ridden anything like Alpe d’Huez before and if I’m honest with myself, I did...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy