World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times
The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage.
Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce , Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3.
Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m . It comes after Laura Muir battled to a bronze medal in a showdown 1500m final on Monday night.
Sydney McLaughlin is the leading US hope, but the hosts have already tasted victory with Fred Kerley leading a clean sweep in the men’s 100m . Favourite Kerley finished ahead of team-mates Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell on Saturday night.
There is an eight-hour time difference between the UK and Eugene, Portland on the west coast of the United States. But here is the full event schedule, as well as how you can watch.
When are the World Athletics Championships?
The Championships began on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July.
How can I watch the World Athletics Championships?
The BBC will be providing full coverage of the World Athletics Championships, with the best of the action shown live on BBC One after midnight.
What is the competition schedule? (All times BST)
DAY 7 – Thursday, July 21, 2022
Afternoon session
01:05MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group A
01:10W800 MetresHeats
02:10M5000 MetresHeats
02:20MTriple JumpQualification
02:35MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group B
03:00M800 MetresSemi-Final
03:35W200 MetresFinal
03:50M200 MetresFinal
DAY 8 – Friday, July 22, 2022
Morning session
14:15W35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal
Afternoon session
01:05MPole VaultQualification
01:40W4×100 Metres RelayHeats
02:05M4×100 Metres RelayHeats
02:20WJavelin ThrowFinal
02:35W800 MetresSemi-Final
03:15W400 MetresFinal
03:35M400 MetresFinal
03:50W400 Metres HurdlesFinal
DAY 9 – Saturday, July 23, 2022
Morning session
17:50M100 MetresDecathlon
18:40MLong JumpDecathlon
19:20W100 Metres HurdlesHeats
20:00WLong JumpQualification
20:10MShot PutDecathlon
Afternoon session
00:10MHigh JumpDecathlon
01:10W4×400 Metres RelayHeats
01:40M4×400 Metres RelayHeats
02:00MTriple JumpFinal
02:10M800 MetresFinal
02:25W5000 MetresFinal
02:35MJavelin ThrowFinal
02:55M400 MetresDecathlon
03:30W4x100 Metres RelayFinal
03:50M4x100 Metres RelayFinal
DAY 10 – Sunday, July 24, 2022
Morning session
14:15M35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal
17:35M110 Metres HurdlesDecathlon
18:30MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group A
19:40MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group B
20:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group A
21:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group B
Afternoon session
01:05W100 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final
01:05MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group A
01:25MPole VaultFinal
01:50WLong JumpFinal
02:05M5000 MetresFinal
02:10MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group B
02:35W800 MetresFinal
03:00W100 Metres HurdlesFinal
03:20M1500 MetresDecathlon
03:35M4×400 Metres RelayFinal
03:50W4×400 Metres RelayFinal
