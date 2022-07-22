ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 13 hours ago

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage.

Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce , Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3.

Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m . It comes after Laura Muir battled to a bronze medal in a showdown 1500m final on Monday night.

Sydney McLaughlin is the leading US hope, but the hosts have already tasted victory with Fred Kerley leading a clean sweep in the men’s 100m . Favourite Kerley finished ahead of team-mates Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell on Saturday night.

There is an eight-hour time difference between the UK and Eugene, Portland on the west coast of the United States. But here is the full event schedule, as well as how you can watch.

When are the World Athletics Championships?

The Championships began on Friday 15 July and will run through to Sunday 24 July.

How can I watch the World Athletics Championships?

The BBC will be providing full coverage of the World Athletics Championships, with the best of the action shown live on BBC One after midnight.

What is the competition schedule? (All times BST)

DAY 7 – Thursday, July 21, 2022

Afternoon session

01:05MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group A

01:10W800 MetresHeats

02:10M5000 MetresHeats

02:20MTriple JumpQualification

02:35MJavelin ThrowQualification – Group B

03:00M800 MetresSemi-Final

03:35W200 MetresFinal

03:50M200 MetresFinal

DAY 8 – Friday, July 22, 2022

Morning session

14:15W35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal

Afternoon session

01:05MPole VaultQualification

01:40W4×100 Metres RelayHeats

02:05M4×100 Metres RelayHeats

02:20WJavelin ThrowFinal

02:35W800 MetresSemi-Final

03:15W400 MetresFinal

03:35M400 MetresFinal

03:50W400 Metres HurdlesFinal

DAY 9 – Saturday, July 23, 2022

Morning session

17:50M100 MetresDecathlon

18:40MLong JumpDecathlon

19:20W100 Metres HurdlesHeats

20:00WLong JumpQualification

20:10MShot PutDecathlon

Afternoon session

00:10MHigh JumpDecathlon

01:10W4×400 Metres RelayHeats

01:40M4×400 Metres RelayHeats

02:00MTriple JumpFinal

02:10M800 MetresFinal

02:25W5000 MetresFinal

02:35MJavelin ThrowFinal

02:55M400 MetresDecathlon

03:30W4x100 Metres RelayFinal

03:50M4x100 Metres RelayFinal

DAY 10 – Sunday, July 24, 2022

Morning session

14:15M35 Kilometres Race WalkFinal

17:35M110 Metres HurdlesDecathlon

18:30MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group A

19:40MDiscus ThrowDecathlon – Group B

20:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group A

21:15MPole VaultDecathlon – Group B

Afternoon session

01:05W100 Metres HurdlesSemi-Final

01:05MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group A

01:25MPole VaultFinal

01:50WLong JumpFinal

02:05M5000 MetresFinal

02:10MJavelin ThrowDecathlon – Group B

02:35W800 MetresFinal

03:00W100 Metres HurdlesFinal

03:20M1500 MetresDecathlon

03:35M4×400 Metres RelayFinal

03:50W4×400 Metres RelayFinal

