Westminster, CA

Bobby East murder: California police shoot, kill suspect wanted in former NASCAR driver's death

By Audrey Conklin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia SWAT police shot and killed a suspect wanted in the Wednesday murder of former NASCAR driver Bobby East. The West County SWAT Team "responded to serve a search/arrest warrant for the suspect" identified as Trent William Millsap, who was in an apartment on the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue in...

