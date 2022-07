It was the final we all anticipated when the tournament started: a clash between the reigning World Cup champion United States and the reigning Olympic gold medalist Canada. On Monday, the U.S. Women's National Team beat Canada 1-0 in the CONCACAF W Championship thanks to a late penalty kick by Alex Morgan. The USWNT not only avenged last summer's crushing Olympic semifinal loss, in which Canada also won on a late penalty, but they have now automatically qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

