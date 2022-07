Spain has a wealth of culture but which cities should top the must see list?. Spain is a renowned tourist destination for a plethora of reasons: its stunningly well-preserved architecture and historical landmarks, Mediterranean atmosphere, diverse landscape, tasty food, and passionate culture. After over a year of lockdown due to the pandemic, travel is finally picking back up and Spain is welcoming visitors once again. If you’re planning a trip to Spain in the near future, here are some of the best cities to add to your itinerary.

TRAVEL ・ 26 DAYS AGO