Cape Ann Arts Alive! ~ Music & More

Our friend Joey took advantage of our absence from the podcast recently to throw some shade my way regarding Keith the Wreath and his new Instagram account (@KeithIsAWreath). To fill in the story a bit, Keith the Wreath is a little gimmick I was using to show familiar Gloucester sights and stories with a new twist. He has a bit of a following here on GMG as well as in my own Facebook world, so I created his own Instagram account as a creative outlet. I hope you will show Joey Keith’s popularity by giving it a follow on Instagram. Believe it or not, “Keith The Wreath” was already taken (someone beat me to it) so search for KeithIsAWreath on Instagram to watch his adventures. Please!

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO