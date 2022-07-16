Cape Ann Arts Alive! ~ Music & More

Our friend Joey took advantage of our absence from the podcast recently to throw some shade my way regarding Keith the Wreath and his new Instagram account (@KeithIsAWreath). To fill in the story a bit, Keith the Wreath is a little gimmick I was using to show familiar Gloucester sights and stories with a new twist. He has a bit of a following here on GMG as well as in my own Facebook world, so I created his own Instagram account as a creative outlet. I hope you will show Joey Keith’s popularity by giving it a follow on Instagram. Believe it or not, “Keith The Wreath” was already taken (someone beat me to it) so search for KeithIsAWreath on Instagram to watch his adventures. Please!
Comments / 0