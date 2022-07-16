ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Cape Ann Arts Alive! ~ Music & More

By James Eves
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-week arts program for children age 6-13, designed to foster appreciation for the history and culture of Cape Ann. Mon.-Fri, August 22nd -26th , 2022 8:30am – 12:30 pm. St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., Gloucester. Based at...

