iOS 16 features — here's how to use everything new for your iPhone

iOS 16 is now available to install on your iPhone. Once you download iOS 16 , you can experience all of the changes that Apple's software update delivers.

And there are plenty of those, from a customizable lock screen to new features peppered throughout your iPhone's built-in apps. Apple's even tweaked to familiar features like notifications that make things feel a little different than they did in iOS 15.

Don't let these changes overwhelm you. Our iOS 16 review can give you an idea of what awaits you in iOS 16, and we've also got a look at some of the overlooked iOS 16 features you may not even have heard about. Don't be worried about bugs in the new release — I found the iOS 16 beta reliable enough that I made the full-time switch to iOS 16 on my everyday phone .

iOS 16 runs on the iPhone 8 or later, though some features have higher hardware requirements. The Live Text and Visual Look Up features, for example need at least an iPhone XR to work.

When you do download iOS 16, we can be your guide to the new software. We've been trying out new iOS 16 features, and we can give you step-by-step instructions on how things work under the updated software. Here are just some of the things we can help you do in iOS 16.

One of the many features introduced with iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone's lock screen . Here's the best way to do it.

Once you’ve created different lock screens in iOS 16, here’s the quickest way to switch between them .

Your iPhone's notifications show up differently in iOS 16. Here's how to customize the way they appear on your iPhone lock screen.

You no longer have to suffer from embarrassing typos in your texts if you know how to edit a text message in iOS 16 Messages . Here's how that feature works.

You can now take back texts you've sent by mistake. We can show you how to unsend a text message in iOS 16 Messages .

iOS 16 Maps adds the ability to create multi-stop routes. We can show you how to map out a multi-stop route in the built-in navigation app.

iOS 16 News now lets you follow your favorite teams. Here's how to set up My Sports and what happens when you do.

Live Text picks up a new trick in iOS 16 — here's how to grab text from a video .

Visual Look Up now lets you lift images out of the rest of a photo . It's a cool trick if you know how to lift a subject out of a photo in iOS 16.

We'll walk you through the changes to iOS 16 Mail , from the ability to schedule emails to improved searches.

Having the ability to schedule emails in iOS is long overdue. But with iOS 16 you can finally send scheduled email so that messages go out when you want them to.

iOS 16 Mail's scheduled send feature is easy to use, but not so easy to find. We'll show you what to do.

Messages isn't the only iOS 16 app where you can unsend things. Mail gains the feature to — here's how you can unsend an email in iOS 16's Mail app.

iOS 15 let you group together tabs in the Safari browser to help with research. Now in iOS 16, you can share those Tab Groups with other people. Here's how to share Tab Groups in iOS 16 Safari .

The iOS 16 Fitness app tracks your movement without requiring you to use an Apple Watch. Setting up Fitness is easy — we can show you how

You can control all nearby Apple devices with only your iPhone . Just follow a few simple steps.

In iOS 16, Memojis now have more customizations and stickers for your avatar. Take a look at the new Memoji options .

Before now, you couldn't actually see your saved Wi-Fi passwords in the Settings app on your iPhone, making it tricky if you wanted to share passwords, or double-check you had the right one. Now though, iOS 16 lets you easily see and copy your network passwords, as well as check all the remembered networks stored on your iPhone.

If you've just bought one of the best iPhones and are struggling to get started, our iPhone 13 starter guide is a great resource. We've also got recommendations on the best apps to install when you've got a new iPhone , 7 hidden iOS 16 features that will make your life way easier and everything you need to know about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro .