iOS 16 features — here's how to use everything new for your iPhone
iOS 16 is now available to install on your iPhone. Once you download iOS 16 , you can experience all of the changes that Apple's software update delivers.
And there are plenty of those, from a customizable lock screen to new features peppered throughout your iPhone's built-in apps. Apple's even tweaked to familiar features like notifications that make things feel a little different than they did in iOS 15.
Don't let these changes overwhelm you. Our iOS 16 review can give you an idea of what awaits you in iOS 16, and we've also got a look at some of the overlooked iOS 16 features you may not even have heard about. Don't be worried about bugs in the new release — I found the iOS 16 beta reliable enough that I made the full-time switch to iOS 16 on my everyday phone .
iOS 16 runs on the iPhone 8 or later, though some features have higher hardware requirements. The Live Text and Visual Look Up features, for example need at least an iPhone XR to work.
When you do download iOS 16, we can be your guide to the new software. We've been trying out new iOS 16 features, and we can give you step-by-step instructions on how things work under the updated software. Here are just some of the things we can help you do in iOS 16.
How to customize your iPhone's lock screen in iOS 16
One of the many features introduced with iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone's lock screen . Here's the best way to do it.
How to switch your iPhone lock screen in iOS 16
Once you’ve created different lock screens in iOS 16, here’s the quickest way to switch between them .
How to change the way iPhone notifications are displayed in iOS 16
Your iPhone's notifications show up differently in iOS 16. Here's how to customize the way they appear on your iPhone lock screen.
How to edit text messages in iOS 16 Messages
You no longer have to suffer from embarrassing typos in your texts if you know how to edit a text message in iOS 16 Messages . Here's how that feature works.
How to unsend a text message in iOS 16 Messages
You can now take back texts you've sent by mistake. We can show you how to unsend a text message in iOS 16 Messages .
How to map a route with multiple stops in Maps
iOS 16 Maps adds the ability to create multi-stop routes. We can show you how to map out a multi-stop route in the built-in navigation app.
How to set up My Sports on the iOS 16 News app
iOS 16 News now lets you follow your favorite teams. Here's how to set up My Sports and what happens when you do.
How to copy text in a video with Live Text in iOS 16
Live Text picks up a new trick in iOS 16 — here's how to grab text from a video .
How to lift a subject out of a photo using iOS 16 Visual Look Up
Visual Look Up now lets you lift images out of the rest of a photo . It's a cool trick if you know how to lift a subject out of a photo in iOS 16.
iOS 16 Mail — the five biggest changes coming to your iPhone
We'll walk you through the changes to iOS 16 Mail , from the ability to schedule emails to improved searches.
How to schedule emails in iOS 16 mail
Having the ability to schedule emails in iOS is long overdue. But with iOS 16 you can finally send scheduled email so that messages go out when you want them to.
iOS 16 Mail's scheduled send feature is easy to use, but not so easy to find. We'll show you what to do.
How to unsend an email in iOS 16 Mail
Messages isn't the only iOS 16 app where you can unsend things. Mail gains the feature to — here's how you can unsend an email in iOS 16's Mail app.
How to share Tab Groups in iOS 16 Safari
iOS 15 let you group together tabs in the Safari browser to help with research. Now in iOS 16, you can share those Tab Groups with other people. Here's how to share Tab Groups in iOS 16 Safari .
How to set up the iOS 16 Fitness app
The iOS 16 Fitness app tracks your movement without requiring you to use an Apple Watch. Setting up Fitness is easy — we can show you how
How to control nearby devices on an iPhone
You can control all nearby Apple devices with only your iPhone . Just follow a few simple steps.
iOS 16 Memojis — here’s all the new options for your iPhone
In iOS 16, Memojis now have more customizations and stickers for your avatar. Take a look at the new Memoji options .
How to find your Wi-Fi password on iPhone with iOS 16
Before now, you couldn't actually see your saved Wi-Fi passwords in the Settings app on your iPhone, making it tricky if you wanted to share passwords, or double-check you had the right one. Now though, iOS 16 lets you easily see and copy your network passwords, as well as check all the remembered networks stored on your iPhone.
Next: Here's why I made the full time move to iOS 16 beta .
If you've just bought one of the best iPhones and are struggling to get started, our iPhone 13 starter guide is a great resource. We've also got recommendations on the best apps to install when you've got a new iPhone , 7 hidden iOS 16 features that will make your life way easier and everything you need to know about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro .
Comments / 0