Las Cruces, NM

‘Summertime on the Farm’ set for NM Farm and Ranch Museum

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

LAS CRUCES, NM ( KTSM ) – The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum is giving a chance to have a day of family fun at their “Summertime on the Farm” event happening July 16.

The new event is called “Summertime on the Farm” and features yard games, trolley rides, activities, food, and music. Admission is $10 per carload and includes all the Museum’s regular offerings.

The day begins with a bicycle parade for children (12 and under) at 10 a.m.

The parade across the bridge and around the South 20 portion of the Museum campus includes prizes. Registration for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. There will also be wool spinning demonstrations and blacksmithing demonstrations, weather permitting.

When: July 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, N.M. 88011

anash.org

“ARK” Program Launched Across Entire El Paso School District

An initiative encouraging routine charity is gaining a foothold in American public schools and places of business. Gavin Katz is a South African businessman, so what does he have in common with a high school student from El Paso, Texas? The answer revolves around a special little charity box that has made its way into American schools all the way from Johannesburg, South Africa.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoinc.com

Sweet success: El Paso is home for candy makers

Shibley Azar started his company in 1907, choosing a location near the Rio Grande for the first home of Azar Nut Company. Azar first focused his business on pecan shelling and packaging. Over the last 115 years, the company now known as Mount Franklin Foods has grown to more than 4,000 employees.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

WATCH: El Paso Rep Joe Moody shares thoughts from Uvalde Investigation

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Tuesday afternoon, El Paso State Rep Joe Moody sat down exclusively with KTSM 9 News’ Stephanie Shields to talk about his participation in the Uvalde Massacre investigation. Moody was one of three Texas lawmakers on the committee to investigate the Uvalde school massacre, and the one member who was […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Celebrate Hatch Pepper Season With The 50th Hatch Chile Festival

To say that New Mexico likes pepper is a MASSIVE understatement. They LOVE peppers so much, New Mexico is officially the Chile Capital of the World. But El Paso loves peppers too. In fact this year, to get ready for hatch season, there people creating solar powered ways to cook green chile peppers. I don't think I NEED to say why green chile peppers are a staple for New Mexico but, if you want to know why, here's why:
HATCH, NM
rrobserver.com

New Mexico film industry brings in record $855.4M

The New Mexico film industry has set another record. The state announced that the industry brought in $855.4 million in direct spend for fiscal year 2022, which is an increase of $228.9 million over fiscal year 2021. “Another record year for film and television industry spending makes it as clear...
ECONOMY
KVIA

El Paso fines public for overgrown vegetation and weeds

EL PASO, Texas– Homeowners should be aware of overgrown weeds on their property as monsoon season increases vegetation and their chance for city fines. Ellen Smyth, Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer said this is a recurring issue and is elevated during this time. Smyth said property owners should...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Jiffy Lube Celebrates New Store in El Paso with FREE Gas Giveaway

A second convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance location has arrived in El Paso with the recent opening of a new Jiffy Lube Multicare service center. To celebrate, the location invites the community to 1389 George Dieter in El Paso for a Grand Opening Celebration and Mega Gas Giveaway on Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
