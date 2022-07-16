'I'm real busy right now': Elon Musk's father said the Telsa CEO was too preoccupied to discuss the bombshell news that the 76-year-old fathered a child with his own step-daughter

Elon Musk's father said his son was too busy to react to his announcement that he fathered a child with own step-daughter, who he now has another baby with.

Errol Musk, 76, said that when he told the Tesla CEO about his first child with step-daughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 34, back in 2018, Musk did not find the news worthy of a strong reaction.

Errol told The Sun that his son simply said, 'Okay, I got it, but l'm real busy right now. I'll speak to you in due course.'

It was the same year Musk described as 'excruciating,' as he was under intense scrutiny after he announced plans to take Tesla private at $420 a share.

It was previously reported that Musk was angered by the news and shared the opinions of his three sisters, who Errol said were creeped out by the relationship he had with their half-sister.

'They still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister,' Errol told the Sun.

Musk himself has nine children. Only seven were known of until court documents recently revealed that the tech billionaire quietly had twins with one of his top executives in November

Earlier this week, Errol revealed that he had a daughter with Bezuidenhout in 2019, a year after they had their first child, Elliot Rush, now five.

Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol's second wife. Errol raised the mother of two of his two children since she was four-years-old.

Errol and Bezuidenhout are no longer living together as Jana is 'getting on' at 35 years of age and 'if I'm still around she might wind up back with me,' Errol told The Sun.

He said he would like to have them living with him but the last time they visited 'the kids were starting to get on my nerves.'

The 76-year-old refused to rule out having even more children, however, saying: 'The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.'

Despite Elon's reported rage and indifference at his father's actions, the world's richest man is no stranger to having multiple children with different mothers.

It means that Musk now has nine known children with three different women after going through multiple divorces - including two splits from the same wife he married twice.

Musk and Zilis filed a petition in April to change the twins' names in order to 'have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name,' according to the court documents.

The twins were born in November, just weeks before Musk and Claire Boucher, the musician who performs as Grimes, had their second child via surrogate in December.

Musk shares two children with the Canadian singer; a son named X Æ A-12 or 'X' for short, born in May 2020; and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, or 'Y' for short, who was born via surrogate in December 2021; and he also has another five kids with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.

It is the latest in Musk's complicated personal life after the billionaire left behind a troubled childhood in South Africa.

Musk, who is hoping to take over Twitter for $44billion, experienced difficulties as a child thanks to his rocky relationship with his father and being severely bullied at school.

It got so bad that he was once hospitalized after his bullies pushed him down a set of stairs.

But since moving to the US, Musk has had a complicated love life that includes three marriages and three divorces, including two of each with the same woman, and seven children from two long-term romances.

He and his first wife, Justine Wilson, now 49, met while they were both attending Queen's University, and they tied the knot in 2000 and went on to have six kids. THey divorced in 2008.

In April, one of his sons with Justine, Xavier Musk, 18, filed court documents seeking to legally change their gender from male to female and lose their last name, stating: 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.'

Following his split from Wilson, Musk began dating British star Talulah Riley.

Riley, now 36 - who was a virgin when she began dating Musk in 2008 - first tied the knot with the Tesla architect in 2010.

They divorced in 2012, got re-married, and divorced again in 2016. The couple did not have any children.

Musk dated actress Amber Heard, 35, for several months in late 2016 and early 2017, after he reportedly pursued her for many years.

Heard's ex-husband, Johnny Depp, later accused Heard of cheating on him with Musk while they were still married, but both Musk and Heard denied the affair.

Musk then began dating singer Grimes in April 2018, a month before they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

Then, in January 2020, she announced that she was pregnant with their first child via Instagram, when she shared a pic of her baby bump, with no caption.

They then welcomed their son in May of the same year, who they named X Æ A-12, but they call him 'X' for short.

They then welcomed their second child via surrogate December 2021 - a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl, just weeks after he had twins with Zilis.

From a baby with Grimes called X AE A-Xii to a child who disowned him: Who are Elon Musk's nine children?

Nevada

Elon Musk and his first wife Canadian Justine Wilson had their first son, Nevada, in 2002.

But Nevada died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks.

Twins Griffin and Vivian Jenna Wilson (formerly Xavier), aged 18

After losing Nevada, Musk and Wilson - who were married between 2000 and 2008 - turned to IVF to grow their family.

Wilson gave birth to twin sons Griffin and Xavier Musk in April 2004.

In April, Xavier filed court documents seeking to legally change from male to female and lose their last name, stating: 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.'

Xavier Musk, 18, filed the paperwork in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, seeking to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking the maiden name of her mother Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008 and shares 18-year-old twins Xavier and Griffin and 16-year-old triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon.

The transgender teenager explained that they wish to take their mother's last name to distance them from their dad but they have not commented on whether they receive financial support from their dad - whose $213 billion dollar fortune makes him the world's richest man.

Triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon, aged 16

Musk and Wilson also used IVF to have triplet sons Damian, Kai and Saxon in January 2006.

The couple divorced in 2008 and they share custody of their five sons.

X AE A-Xii Musk, aged 2

Musk started dating singer Grimes in May 2018 and she gave birth to their son X AE A-Xii, in May 2020.

Their son was originally named X Æ A-12, but 'Æ' and '12' violated California law, which prohibits the use of any numbers of symbols in a name. The couple then changed the spelling of their son's name.

Instead of X Æ A-12, they revealed just a few weeks after the baby was born that his birth certificate would be registered under the name X AE A-Xii - using the Roman numeral version of the number '12' and changing the character æ to AE.

The couple then broke up in September 2021.

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who goes by Y, aged 1

Grimes and Musk later welcomed their first daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, via surrogate in December 2021.

Grimes referred to Musk as her 'boyfriend' in a Vanity Fair interview, but after the interview was published, she took to Twitter to reveal that they had since broken up.

'Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article,' she wrote on March 10. 'But he’s my best friend and the love of my life.'

New set of twins, names unknown

It has emerged that Musk quietly had twins with one of his top executives weeks before he welcomed a child with Grimes via surrogate.

In November, the Tesla CEO, 51, reportedly had twins with Shivon Zilis, 36, the director of operations at Musk's brain-machine interface company Neuralink, Insider reported. He now has nine known children.

Musk and Zilis filed a petition in April to change the twins' names in order to 'have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name,' according to the court documents.

The twins were born in November, just weeks before Musk and Claire Boucher, the musician who performs as Grimes, had their second child via surrogate in December.