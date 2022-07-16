ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Open 2022: Home hero Rory McIlroy laughing all the way to the Claret Jug as more magic sets up St Andrews thriller

By Dave Kidd
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tcJY_0giTuQHA00

THERE had been plenty of talk about Rory McIlroy feeling the heat — under severe pressure to end an eight-year wait for a Major title.

But you would not have believed it yesterday — not while McIlroy and Ryder Cup team-mate Viktor Hovland laughed and joked and fist-bumped their way around the Old Course at St Andrews, like a pair of pals enjoying a breezy round at the local municipal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpWO7_0giTuQHA00
Rory McIlroy was in a celebratory mood after chipping in for eagle on the 10th as he stormed to the top of the Open leaderboard Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plpBr_0giTuQHA00
Rory McIlroy is in contention to take his first major victory since 2014 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxeRa_0giTuQHA00
McIlroy was all smiles with playing partner Viktor Hovland... but that will change on Sunday Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VcLu_0giTuQHA00
McIlroy sits joint top of the leaderboard going into the final round Credit: Rex

Until they got into bother at the ‘Road Hole’ 17th, neither had a single bogey.

There may be a little less bonhomie between the duo when they head out as joint leaders this afternoon, four shots ahead of the chasing pack, with the Claret Jug up for grabs.

McIlroy has been threatening a victory like this all season. He finished second, fifth and eighth in the three US Majors, won twice on the PGA Tour and has risen to second in the world rankings.

While the Northern Irishman has not added to his four Majors since 2014, you could not have detected a monkey on his back or an intense longing in his heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjuKl_0giTuQHA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibug8_0giTuQHA00

McIlroy simply looked like a man happy in his work, a spring in his step and a smile on his lips. Doing what he does and doing it mightily well.

Almost every tee shot was straight and true, most of his approaches were immaculate — and then there was a moment of majesty at the tenth. McIlroy has been well placed a couple of shots off the lead most of the week, but when he drove into a greenside bunker at that par four, his time had come.

The man from Hollywood, Co Down, pulled out his wedge — or was it a wand? — and with a puff of sand, three bounces and a cheeky little roll to the hole, McIlroy had an eagle and the lead.

The Norwegian Hovland watched on as his lead slipped away, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, one group ahead, saw it all from the 11th tee.

THE OPEN BETTING SPECIAL

  • New customer offers and free bets
  • David Facey's tips

McIlroy shook the hand of caddie Harry Diamond, punched the air and, all of a sudden, the 33-year-old resembled that teenage tyro again, the George Best of golf, tearing on to the scene.

While McIlroy needs a Green Jacket at Augusta to complete a career Grand Slam, a Claret Jug at St Andrews would be every bit as special, after his previous Open success at Hoylake in 2014.

He had been outspoken in his defence of the golfing establishment and his condemnation of the LIV Golf rebels threatening to tear the sport asunder.

Here, he played like a man with his sights truly set on the game’s greatest old prizes, rather than sackfuls of Saudi cash.

McIlroy has finished in the top ten at 16 Majors since he last won one a biggie, at the 2014 US PGA — but rarely has he truly looked like winning one until now.

Here though, he was in a relaxed mood, chatting away to Diamond about Ireland’s extraordinary rugby triumph over the All Blacks earlier in the day.

McIlroy and Hovland both began the day two shots behind the overnight leader, the Aussie mullet merchant Cameron Smith. But by the fifth hole, Hovland was outright leader with McIlroy joint second.

The Norwegian, not known for his short game, suddenly discovered a white-hot putter and went on an extraordinary blitz of four straight birdies. At the third, Hovland drained one from 38ft, then bettered that effort with a 42-footer on four.

At the following hole, the Norwegian took aim from 52ft for eagle, and left himself a tap-in to hit the front.

On the sixth tee, Hovland was peering out towards a distant leaderboard and openly beaming, as if to say ‘f*** my old boots, I’m leading The Open’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D96J5_0giTuQHA00
Cameron Smith suffered a frustrating round as he was passed by McIlroy and Hovland Credit: Reuters

Then he sank what had begun to look like a routine 19-footer for another birdie.

McIlroy had nailed a couple of approach shots, inside Hovland’s own efforts, only to watch his partner do the business while he missed.

But he birdied the fifth and sixth and, after those fireworks from the sandtrap at ten, McIlroy was never off top spot around the back nine.

Smith and early leader Cameron Young, in the final group, were struggling to keep pace.

Aussie Smith double-bogeyed the 13th, stepping into the sand, for a lie just outside the bunker but botching his iron shot and hitting gorse bushes.

McIlroy pulled ahead of Hovland, going close with a 35ft eagle putt and tapping home for the outright lead.

At the 17th, McIlroy’s uncharacteristically consistent round finally hit a bump.

After driving into the rough on the left, he hacked out, over the road and almost up against the wall.

After a half-decent recovery he sent a long par putt to within inches, while Hovland salvaged par, getting up and down from a gravel path adjacent to the road, and the pair were joint-leaders again.

McIlroy drove into the Valley of Sin at the front of the 18th green and rolled his eagle putt to within inches, with Hovland also holing a tiddler for birdie.

The duo embraced warmly before they strode to the scorer’s hut to register their 66s. Today, it might not be quite so chummy.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 golfers not named Cameron Smith who could leave the PGA Tour next

After winning the Open Championship, it sounds like Cameron Smith may be headed to LIV Golf. Which other PGA Tour professionals might be headed to Greg Norman’s breakaway series?. With all four of golf’s major championship’s behind us, the rumors are beginning to fly. The PGA Tour has already...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Cameron Smith set for shocking LIV Golf move right after winning Open Championship

Cameron Smith set the golf world alight with his dominant final round en route to his Open Championship victory on Sunday. His incredible performance saw him outdo Rory McIlroy for first place, but despite the win, it seems his future with the PGA Tour may be coming to an end. According to Reuters, Smith is apparently set to jump ship and join Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed LIV Golf super league.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of The Open Contender Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith just rolled in his fourth-straight birdie to tie Rory McIlroy for the lead at The Open with five holes to play. The 28-year-old Australian, who finished tied for third at the Masters in April and tied for 13th at the PGA Championship in May, is 18-under right now as he tries to win the first major of his career.
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews#Ryder Cup#All Blacks#The Claret Jug
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
The Independent

The Open: Disappointed Rory McIlroy admits Cameron Smith was ‘the better player’

A gracious Rory McIlroy praised Open champion Cameron Smith after the Australian’s stunning final round secured his first major title at St Andrews.McIlroy began the day in a tie for the lead and was two shots ahead at the turn, but a closing bogey-free closing 70 proved insufficient to end his eight-year drought in the game’s biggest tournaments.Smith fired eight birdies – including five in a row from the 10th – to card his second 64 of the week and finish 20 under par, beating the previous best of 19 under on the Old Course set by Tiger Woods in...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Cam Smith slammed an iron. What followed at the Open was unforgettable.

Let’s start with beer. For one, why not? It’s Sunday. But more importantly, your Open Championship winner is a fan. Cam Smith enjoyed a cold one in a lounge at St. Andrews soon after his world-beating final-round 64. And he talked about soon having more, both to the BBC and to reporters afterward.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

David Feherty leaves NBC for LIV Golf broadcasts

David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday. Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report. The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
Golf Digest

Cam Smith stuffing the claret jug in an overhead bin is the only relatable thing about him right now

Nothing about Cameron Smith the golfer is relatable right now, not even the fact that he had (more than) a few beers on Sunday evening. There's a big difference between enjoying some adult beverages after shooting 20 under to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews and enjoying some adult beverages alone on your couch because "it's Sunday." We are not the same.
GOLF
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson frustrated at failure to challenge for medals

Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson revealed her frustration at failing to challenge for medals after day one of the heptathlon.The 29-year-old sits sixth with little hope of retaining her title at the World Championships in Eugene.The 2019 winner trails leader and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam by 273 points and lies 193 points adrift of the podium places.A solid 200m from @JohnsonThompson. 23.62 lifts her into sixth overnight, with three events to come.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHoregon22 pic.twitter.com/MZXhKQqtmb— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 18, 2022Injuries and a late change of coach have left Johnson-Thompson, who has 3798 points, playing catch-up and disappointed.She said: “It’s not...
SPORTS
The Spun

John Daly Happy For Cam Smith: Golf World Reacts

You don't see too many major champion golfers sporting a mullet hairstyle on the No. 18 green. John Daly is one of them. Cam Smith is another. Sunday afternoon, Cam Smith took home the win at The Open Championship at St. Andrews. Following his round, Smith received a message from...
GOLF
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
608K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy