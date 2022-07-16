ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Decision is imminent on Bevan French's future with lucrative NRL return edging closer after record-breaking seven-try haul for Wigan Warriors in Hull FC demolition

Bevan French edged closer to securing a lucrative NRL return after a record-breaking seven-try haul for Wigan Warriors, with a decision on his future imminent.

The Australian winger, who joined Wigan from Parramatta Eels three years ago, rewrote the Super League history books during Friday's 60-0 home demolition of Hull FC.

The feat saw him eclipse Lesley Vainikolo's six tries for Bradford Bulls against the same opponents in September 2005 and confirmed him as arguably the greatest talent in the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zczk3_0giToWDQ00
Bevan French scored a record-breaking seven tries for Wigan Warriors against Hull FC

But, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, French is bidding to return to his homeland later this year.

French, 26, was reticent about his next move but said: 'Hopefully it will be decided in the very near future.

'There are only eight or nine games left and I want to try and sort that out as soon as I can.

'I've taken a back step and let my manager take control of the reins. I'm sure he'll do what's best for me and we'll go from there.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bp79_0giToWDQ00
French (right) has played for Wigan for three years but wants to return home to Australia


