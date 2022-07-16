ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Now it's Nick Kyrgios, the Netflix documentary (And you might want to cover George’s ears this time, Kate)

By Katie Hind Consultant
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios is set to make millions of pounds from a fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary about his tempestuous Wimbledon run.

The 27-year-old Australian firebrand is understood to have signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant before the tournament, allowing producers exclusive access.

Much of the documentary will focus on the final – his first in a Grand Slam tournament – when he was defeated by Novak Djokovic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HAfl_0giTnNYK00
Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios is set to make millions of pounds from a fly-on-the-wall Netflix documentary about his tempestuous Wimbledon run (pictured on the final last week)

The Netflix crew even followed Kyrgios to his post-match party at exclusive London nightclub Wyld, where he drowned his sorrows with pals, girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and his sister Halimah.

Halimah, a singer who wowed judges on the Australian version of The Voice, revealed the presence of Netflix cameras via Instagram.

During his stay in London for the tournament, Kyrgios and Costeen also made time for sightseeing at top tourist spots, including Buckingham Palace.

One source said: ‘Sports documentaries are working well for Netflix. They get huge viewing figures across the world. Nick is fascinating to watch both on and off the tennis court. His antics at Wimbledon made him a household name.

‘This film will feature footage, which could be explosive – and compulsive viewing. Wimbledon was a very colourful time for him.

‘It is also expected to feature interviews with Nick and other members of his team.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9h3Z_0giTnNYK00
The Netflix crew even followed Kyrgios to his post-match party at exclusive London nightclub Wyld, where he drowned his sorrows with pals, girlfriend Costeen Hatzi (pictured together) and his sister Halimah

The temperamental Aussie, reportedly worth £13 million, was watched by millions at Wimbledon, including last Sunday’s final, which he lost 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-7.

Among the spectators were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their eight-year-old son Prince George, who listened as Kyrgios delivered an expletive-ridden rant from Centre Court to his support team. The Duchess later giggled with the star when she presented him with his runner-up trophy.

During the match, Kyrgios also accused a spectator of having ‘700 drinks’ during a wild tirade directed at the umpire. The woman claims she had just two alcoholic beverages. His rant earned the world No 45 his third fine for on-court outbursts, which cost him £15,000 throughout the tournament.

In his first-round match against Britain’s Paul Jubb, he was seen spitting towards a spectator and ordered to pay £8,200. In the third round, he was slapped with a further £3,300 fine for swearing during his win over Greek rival Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The upcoming documentary is also likely to focus on Miss Hatzi, 21, a Sydney-based influencer and blogger, who runs an interiors business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06q8XU_0giTnNYK00
Among the spectators were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their eight-year-old son Prince George, who listened as Kyrgios delivered an expletive-ridden rant from Centre Court to his support team

Comments / 0

