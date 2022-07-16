Brooklyn Center crash kills girl, 6, with teen hurt after murder suspect slams into car in Hennepin County police chase

A CHILD has died and a teen is in the hospital after a wanted murder suspect slammed into their car during a police chase, officials say.

The suspected murderer crashed into a vehicle with five people inside during a violent chase in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

A child has died after a police pursuit of a suspected murderer led to a violent crash Credit: KSTP

The suspect smashed into a car carrying five passengers with four occupants taken to the hospital Credit: KTSP

A 15-year-old girl and the suspect remain in the hospital Credit: KTSP

Police were trying to arrest the wanted murder suspect when a chase ensued on Friday night, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Police initially attempted to deflate the tires of the suspect's vehicle, but the device failed and allowed the suspect to flee.

This led to a high-speed chase where the suspect was traveling up to 70mph in a 30mph residential zone, an officer told dispatch.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was deployed to assist but the suspect crashed into a vehicle just a minute after the chopper was launched.

The suspect crashed into a second vehicle with five people inside - a driver and four passengers.

Photos from the crash site showed an SUV on its roof while the front end of a second car was mangled. Debris littered the roadway.

One of the passengers, a six-year-old girl, died from her injuries, police said in an update on Saturday.

A 15-year-old girl, also a passenger in the second vehicle, remained hospitalized.

The driver and the two remaining passengers have been released from the hospital.

The suspect, who had an active warrant for murder, was taken into police custody at the scene of the crash and remains hospitalized.

The Sun contacted officials about the identity of the murder suspect and the public information office said they are not releasing it at this time.

Hennepin County officials are actively investigating this incident.

Brooklyn Center is located roughly 10 miles north of Minneapolis.