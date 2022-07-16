ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollie Doyle continues to impress in Flat jockey racing as she wins the Weatherbys Super Sprint by two-and-a-quarter lengths after becoming the first rider to clock 100 wins in 2022

By Marcus Townend
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Hollie Doyle, who opened the week by becoming the first Flat jockey to make it 100 wins in 2022, closed it by securing her most valuable prize of the domestic season so far with a two-and-a-quarter-length victory on Eddie's Boy in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury.

Doyle was the hare that couldn't be caught as she pinged the starting stalls and blazed a trail up the stands rail, with Eddie's Boy digging deep to hold off 80-1 shot Woolhampton and Rogue Spirit after momentarily looking in trouble.

Doyle said: 'I wanted to get him out and in his own space. If he gets crowded he tends to hang a little bit.

Hollie Doyle eased to victory in the Weatherbys Super Sprint on Eddie's Boy on Saturday
Doyle was visibly chuffed to bits after winning her most valuable prize of the domestic season

'I came off the bridle quite a long way out - between the three and two furlong I was a bit worried when he hit a flat spot - but he responded well under pressure and a furlong out he went again.'

Britain's most successful female jockey, who was later successful on William Haggas-trained Morgan Fairy to take her tally for the year to 106, is again enjoying a stellar campaign.

She is second to William Buick in the Flat Jockey title race and rode her first Classic winner when successful on Nashwa in the French Oaks.

Doyle has group one targets to look forward to with the Alan King-trained stayer Trueshan - the Goodwood Cup is next - as well as her impressive Royal Ascot winner Bradsell, who has the Phoenix Stakes in Ireland on his agenda.

Doyle is Britain's most successful female jockey and has won over 100 races in 2022

His trainer Archie Watson also has his sights set on some significant prizes with Eddie's Boy, who was third in what is now looking a very hot Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot. Watson, who has played a major part in giving impetus to Doyle's career, said: 'Eddie's Boy ran a very good race at Ascot. He kicked clear a furlong-and-a-half down and it was only two very good horses who came and got him.

'He is very quick so you have to consider a race like the Molecomb Stakes (at Glorious Goodwood on July 27). There is also the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster. He is in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York.'

Meanwhile Colin Keane, the three-time champion jockey in Ireland who won the Irish Derby on Westover, will retain the ride on the Ralph Beckett-trained colt in Saturday's King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

Keane inherited the ride on Westover from Rob Hornby after the colt was an unlucky-in-running third to Desert Crown in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom.

