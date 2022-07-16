ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Man United star Ryan Giggs set to receive millions after liquidating firm he used for his football pay

By Mike Hamilton
 3 days ago

EX-MAN United star Ryan Giggs is set to receive millions after shutting down a firm he used for his football pay.

Ryan Giggs Limited was liquidated with £14.3million in assets, according to Companies House.

The ex-Man United star is set to receive millions Credit: Getty
Giggs was a rising star at United when he set up the firm in 1993 Credit: Getty

Giggs, 48, resigned as Wales manager in June.

He goes on trial next month accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 37.

A source said: “He may have withdrawn money to pay legal fees.”

It is understood the ex-player – who won 64 Wales caps - used the firm for his sponsorship and image rights pay.

Dad of two Giggs - divorced from wife Stacey after 10 years in 2017 - was a rising star at United when he set up the firm in 1993.

He enjoyed a string of lucrative sponsorship deals with the likes of Reebok and luxury Swiss watch company Patek Phillipe.

The closure of the firm has prompted speculation Giggs may not return to football.

