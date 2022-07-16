ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ian Poulter downplays booing at the Open and insists the St Andrews crowd have supported him despite showing his allegiance to the Saudi-backed LIV tour

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ian Poulter was unsure what to be more fed up about — yesterday’s dropped shots around the loop or misconceptions about how he has been received this week.

He insisted that the Open crowd have been perfectly supportive of him, despite his allegiance to the LIV tour.

Certainly there was no repeat of Thursday, when a few boos rang out as he was introduced on the first tee. Even that was overstating it, according to the Ryder Cup star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDjY9_0giTbhru00
Ian Poulter played down the booing he had received from the Open crowd at St Andrews

‘It’s amazing how we still talk about one person 100 yards down the first, where there’s conveniently a microphone positioned and some young guy says boo, and it comes over on the TV,’ he said.

‘And you all assume I’m being booed on the course. We’re getting quite a lot of support out there. That would be a fair reflection of actually what’s happening, rather than this continual press of let’s go down the path of players being booed who have joined the LIV tour. The reception I’ve had has been remarkable, to be honest.

‘I’ve enjoyed every part of it. It has been great not to read any rubbish this week, which has been unusual for me.’

According to on-course marshals, the one player who has taken any measure of stick was Phil Mickelson, now departed after missing the cut. There have, however, been a few jeers for others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmNuv_0giTbhru00
The English golfer is one of the high profile names to join the Saudi-backed LIV tour this year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLOIc_0giTbhru00
Phil Mickelson - another LIV recruit - was greeted with a half-hearted reception on Friday too

Walking down the sixth yesterday a group of three young men briefly chanted ‘L-I-V’ at Lee Westwood, although this was very much the exception rather than the rule from a crowd hardly known for hostility.

Both Poulter and Westwood, who have played 46 Opens between them, were unable to mount sustained challenges after starting from three under and five under respectively.

It is likely that neither will be back at the home of golf for this event again regardless of any LIV considerations, and Poulter, who shot a 70, was determined that the whole toxic issue would not ruin the experience.

‘This is my fifth Open at St Andrews, it will be my last Open here,’ said Poulter. ‘I’ve got my whole family watching so I’m here to enjoy myself.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory. The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I don’t want to play it again’: Players react to the Old Course’s 17th hole

The Old Course at St. Andrews has been there for the taking all week. Everything leading up to the Open Championship played into the players’ favor. It was a dry summer in St. Andrews, which let the course get firm and fast. Then, during tournament week, the wind dropped. It stopped short of being easy, but it was far from difficult, either. If you hit the shots, you could shoot low. And players did.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews#Liv#Ryder Cup#Saudi
The Spun

Cam Smith Asked About Rumors He's Joining LIV Golf

Cameron Smith isn't focused on the rumors about him joining LIV Golf right now. After all, he just won The Open for the first time and also secured his first major win in the process. He finished at 20-under for the event, which was one shot better than Cameron Young and two shots better than Rory McIlroy.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Cameron Smith reveals answer to big Claret Jug question

Cameron Smith has found the answer to the big question he posed after he won The Open Championship on Sunday. After he rode an incredible putting performance to a victory at St. Andrews, Smith said in an interview with BBC that he planned to find out how many beers will fit inside the Claret Jug. He provided the answer on Monday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Cam Smith stuffing the claret jug in an overhead bin is the only relatable thing about him right now

Nothing about Cameron Smith the golfer is relatable right now, not even the fact that he had (more than) a few beers on Sunday evening. There's a big difference between enjoying some adult beverages after shooting 20 under to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews and enjoying some adult beverages alone on your couch because "it's Sunday." We are not the same.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: The collective hopes of 52,000 people could not will Rory McIlroy past a balky putter and a mulleted man

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Apparently the will of 52,500 humans cannot overcome the power of one mulleted man wielding an enchanted putter. The fans—nay, adorers—lining the Old Course were ready to explode, begging to explode. They did everything in their power to drag their adopted son over the finish line. The story, had it come to pass, was certainly worth the party it would’ve sparked: the game’s most popular player this side of Tiger Woods, in a year when he has spoken ad nauseum of history and legacy, winning the 150th edition of the tournament with the most history and legacy, at the birthplace of the sport he conquered.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Jake Wightman wins Great Britain's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and becomes the first Brit to win the 1500m title since Steve Cram in 1983... as his 'robot' dad commentates on the win in his role as stadium announcer!

Jake Wightman has won Great Britain's first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon after winning the 1500m title - while his dad Geoff commentated on his shock victory. The 28-year-old claimed the world title in Eugene on Tuesday night, which was announced at Hayward Field by his...
EUGENE, OR
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Home support, goals flying in and sky-high confidence all bode well as England tackle so-so Spain... the Lionesses will never have a better shot at glory - this is the chance of their lives

Sarina Wiegman gave a profoundly wise response when asked a while back if England winning a tournament would be a measure of her success in this country. 'You cannot say ahead, ''We are going to win this'',' she replied. 'If you play the best you can play, it's OK. It could be a final you win. You could lose also.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

494K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy