ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

We test some of the latest chocolate products that claim to be better for your health

By Jane Atkinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29quWC_0giTV0lG00

WE marked World Chocolate Day this month. But can it ever be healthy?

Cocoa beans – the main ingredient in chocolate – contain naturally occurring polyphenols, micronutrients that may help to reduce blood pressure and have antioxidant properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQinV_0giTV0lG00
We test some of the latest chocolate products that claim to be better for your health Credit: Getty

But lots of fat and sugar is often mixed in.

Jane Atkinson tests out some of the latest chocolate products that claim to be better for your health.

Oatie biscuits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWNGi_0giTV0lG00
Prodigy's plant-based biscuits have half the sugar of regular alternatives

PRODIGY has a new range of plant-based biscuits with half the sugar of the regular equivalent alternatives.

I tried Phenomenoms Chocolate Oaties that aren’t TOO dissimilar to a chocolate Hobnob – although a lot smaller and less crumbly.

But when you are getting a vegan biscuit that is wheat-free and high in prebiotic fibre to support gut health, these really aren’t a bad alternative.

Plus they feel denser, more filling and satisfying.

The “real thing” has 92 calories and 6.2g sugar with 23 per cent fat, while these dinky biscuits have just 36 calories and 1.2g of sugar plus 22.6 per cent fat.

That’s not bad going. I like these and would buy again. From 71p for a pack of four biscuits. See prodigysnacks.com.

Choc corn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxuwJ_0giTV0lG00
Chocolate sweetcorn sounds very strange but amazingly it works

YOU heard me right. Chocolate sweetcorn. Sounds very strange doesn’t it, but then I wonder who thought up chocolate raisins.

Chocolate Crunchy Corn from Love, Corn is an odd combination of crunchy dried corn, with a tiny bit of salt and milk chocolate.

Amazingly it works. They are moreish like pimped-up popcorn with a smooth exterior. I tried them watching a film and they vanished!

These have 176 calories per 35g serving, and 26 per cent fat because they are cooked in sunflower oil.

A 90g sharing bag, RRP £2.50. See lovecorn.co.uk.

Low-cal doughnut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfwCj_0giTV0lG00
Chocolate doughnuts will fill you up but not fatten you up

SNACK brand Fibre One 90 Calorie has launched a Chocolate flavour and Strawberry & Cream flavour doughnut.

These do what they say on the packet – with 22 per cent fibre, they will fill you up but not fatten you up.

They are dinky little doughnuts covered in a chocolate-flavoured coating and multicoloured crunchy sprinkles.

To compare, an average 25g chocolate doughnut has about 250kcal and 1g of fibre, so the comparison is brilliant.

They come individually wrapped in a box of four.

These are a decent snack, but I found them dense and the dark chocolate stuck to my teeth.

If you’re a chocolate doughnut nut and need an alternative to the sugar-rich treat then maybe they are worth a go. But not for me.

£2.89 for a box of four. See tesco.com.

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Chunky Milkshake [Vegan]

3 cups salted caramel flavored dairy-free ice cream. 1 cup Almond milk (You can use your favorite plant-based milk) 1/2 cup full-fat coconut milk (The can version) Coconut whipped cream, homemade or store-bought (See Notes!) Preparation. Homemade Vegan Caramel Sauce:. Heat the brown sugar in a medium skillet over medium-high...
RECIPES
CNET

How to Make Your Fridge Food Last Longer to Spend Less Money at the Store

Families in the US are spending upward of $460 more per month on average due to inflation. Food is one of the many things getting pricier, which could mean your grocery trips need to be more focused on things you actually need. You can start by learning how to preserve the shelf life of the food in your fridge (like meat, milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables) and to only toss the foods that have gone bad.
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

Ghee vs. Butter: Which Dairy Spread Is Better For You?

Salted butter, unsalted butter, grass-fed butter—which do you like to cook with? What about ghee? This Ayurvedic staple certainly isn't new—in fact, it's been used in therapeutic applications for millenniums, touted for its digestion support, among other benefits. Recently, it's been making more appearances in the modern wellness world and Western pantries alike.
LIFESTYLE
Medical News Today

What are the best low cholesterol snacks?

Cholesterol is an important molecule involved in bodily functions, from vitamin absorption to structuring cell membranes. However, an imbalance between “good” and “bad” kinds of cholesterol may lead to negative health effects. For this reason, a person may benefit from cutting down on processed sugary or...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Chocolate#Dark Chocolate#Calories#Doughnut#Prodigy
Pocono Update

National Ice Cream Day | Quick And Easy 5 Min Recipe

It's summertime, meaning it's time to enjoy some nice creamy ice cream to beat the heat. Here is how you can make quick and easy ice cream yourself in less than 5 mins. Ice cream is a staple food to cool yourself down that puts you on the expressway to taste bud heaven. Creamy, cold, refreshing, and decadent ice cream is a no-brainer when it comes to a treat to beat the heat. But what if you don't have transportation, the time, or the energy to make classic pestle and mortar style ice cream, or go to the store and grab a half gallon yourself. Well, there is a way, a 5 min quick and easy ice cream recipe that won't leave you disappointed but will leave you refreshed and satisfied in the summer heat.
FOOD & DRINKS
Health Digest

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Too Many Pickles

Chances are, you know someone who is obsessed with all things pickles! The tangy treats can be added to sandwiches, burgers, and even some salad recipes to help bring some zest to any dish. According to LiveStrong, pickles are a prime snack option for dieters as they are low in calories.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our skin might know a little too much about time, in fact. Why is it so desperate to start visibly aging even when we take so many steps to stay youthful?
SKIN CARE
CNET

How to Avoid Vitamin D Deficiency When You Work Inside All Day

Vitamin D has a range of benefits, from strong bones to improved immune function. But it's one of the more elusive vitamins, as it's not found in high concentrations in many foods. And if you work indoors all day, it's easy to miss out on the one big opportunity to get vitamin D: sun exposure.
NUTRITION
recipesgram.com

Italian Cake with Limoncello and Mascarpone

This Italian cake with Limoncello and mascarpone or Torta al Limoncello con Mascarpone is so soft, well-moist, fluffy and smells like heaven! You will need 20 minutes to prepare it plus 35-40 to cook. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 3 eggs. 180 grams’ sugar. 150 ml vegetable oil. 200...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Moist Coconut Macaroon Cake Squares

These moist coconut macaroon cake squares are so cute and yummy! The combination of coconut and macaroon taste is simply flawless! Rich, moist and delicious these coconut macaroon cake squares are perfect for any season – you can refrigerate them and serve in the hot summer days or keep them at room temperature for the cold season. You will need 20 minutes to prepare it and around 45 minutes to cook.
RECIPES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
608K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy