ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

MIKE BROWN: A series win over Australia will give England plenty of confidence but it's now time to start preparing for next year's World Cup... Eddie Jones needs to start nailing down his combinations

By Mike Brown
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Job done for England. Winning a series in Australia is not easy and it will give the guys a lot of confidence.

If you put a microscope over things I'm sure Eddie Jones will find faults, but it's something to build on.

Now it's all about consistency in selection. Eddie's tried out so many players over the last year but he needs to start nailing down his combinations for the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToNvT_0giTIXS700
The series win against Australia will give England a lot of confidence ahead of the World Cup 

FRONT ROW

Kyle Sinckler's a shoo in for me.

Will Stuart is not on the same level but has proved himself as a good back-up. There's not too much depth at tighthead, so they need to foster a third option.

On the loosehead, Ellis Genge is the out-and-out first choice. Joe Marler should come back for the World Cup and he's neck-and-neck with Mako Vunipola.

Jamie George and Luke Cowan Dickie are nailed on at hooker, but the third spot is open.

Loosehead: Genge, Mako, Marler; Hooker: George, Cowan-Dickie, Blamire; Tighthead: Sinckler, Stuart, Heyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nBYe_0giTIXS700
Ellis Genge (pictured this week) is the out-and-out England first choice on the loosehead 

SECOND ROW

Lock often comes down to combinations. Look at Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha,Martin Johnson and Ben Kay. Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill feel like the starting combination now.

I think Joe Launchbury will come in when he's fit and Ollie Chessum's is on a real upward trajectory.

Lock: Itoje, Hill, Chessum, Launchbury

BACK ROW

This is probably where England have the most depth. Billy Vunipola suits the way England play. He has been behind Sam Underhill and Alex Dombrandt but the jersey is his to lose.

It's tough to see Sam Simmonds getting in the squad when all three are fit.

Courtney Lawes has been unbelievable this season. Tom Curry and Sam Underhill have always been nailed on and Lewis Ludlam has played his way in.

Back row: Billy, Dombrandt, Curry, Underhill, Lawes (cover lock), Ludlam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3tzw_0giTIXS700
Billy Vunipola suits the way England play and the jersey is his to lose ahead of the World Cup

SCRUM HALF

It was really tough to see Danny Care hooked in the first half. He's a world-class player and I hope he bounces back, but it has given Ben Youngs the edge.

You can see shades of Richard Wigglesworth and Youngs in Jack van Poortvliet with his game management and kicking accuracy, but he also has the running threat too. Raffi Quirke is another guy I'm a fan of.

No 9: JVP, Youngs, Quirke

FLY HALF

No one is getting in over Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell.

If they decide to take a third No 10 then George Ford will come back in, but there's no point having him in to hold tackle bags. They're more likely to have a utility guy like George Furbank to provide cover.

No 10: Smith, Farrell (cover 12).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xfi4U_0giTIXS700
No one is getting in at fly half for England over Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell (pictured)

CENTRE

The Manu Tuilagi debate will not go away.

It's a struggle to replace him. Joe Marchant won't be happy at being dropped for the last two Tests, so that's a blow to his chances.

Henry Slade will come back but he works better outside Tuilagi than Farrell. The jury is still out on Guy Porter but he allows others to shine.

Centre: Slade, Manu, Marchant (cover wing), Porter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nH3Y6_0giTIXS700
Joe Marchant won't be happy at being dropped for the last two Tests, so his chances are slim 

BACK THREE

Freddie Steward, Jack Nowell and Tommy Freeman are my starting back-three. Anthony Watson will push his way back in. Henry Arundell has the stardust too.

But it's been a while since we've seen Jonny May at his best and Joe Cokanasiga didn't seize his chance.

Back 3: Steward, Freeman, Nowell, Watson, Arundell.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Heartwarming moment Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes gives NRL champion Ryan Papenhuyzen his jersey after hearing about his horror injury when they struck up an unlikely friendship

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has lifted the spirits of Ryan Papenhuyzen, passing on his prized jersey to the Melbourne Storm fullback after learning of the shocking knee injury that ended his season. Papenhuyzen, 24, was taken to hospital on Sunday with a fractured kneecap, and underwent surgery on Monday.
WORLD
Daily Mail

England super sub Alessia Russo holds the key to Lionesses Euros success... the Manchester United forward has scored three times after coming off the bench at Euro 2022 and Spain will fear her introduction in the last eight

No striker wants to be a super sub, but so far it is working to perfection for England forward Alessia Russo. The Manchester United player has come off the bench in all of the Lionesses' Euro 2022 group matches and scored three times — once against Norway and twice against Northern Ireland.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: Home support, goals flying in and sky-high confidence all bode well as England tackle so-so Spain... the Lionesses will never have a better shot at glory - this is the chance of their lives

Sarina Wiegman gave a profoundly wise response when asked a while back if England winning a tournament would be a measure of her success in this country. 'You cannot say ahead, ''We are going to win this'',' she replied. 'If you play the best you can play, it's OK. It could be a final you win. You could lose also.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England and Harlequins prop Joe Marler reveals he 'forgot he had children' after suffering a severe concussion in 2016, as he admits he it 'scared the life out of him' and he has 'buried his head in the sand' about the long-term effects of head injuries

Joe Marler has revealed that he forgot he had children after suffering a head injury in 2016. 'I've just buried my head in the sand because it scares me,' said England and Harlequins prop Marler when asked for his view on rugby's concussion and head injury crisis. On Sunday, former...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Matfield
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits being 'disappointed' that Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones all missed the club's tour of America... as he insists his side 'ALWAYS' drop points after stars miss pre-season

Pep Guardiola admitted the absence of three first-team stars has scuppered Manchester City’s chances of a rare perfect pre-season. Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and John Stones are all out in Croatia with the club’s Under-23 team after failing to meet America’s entry requirements for two tour friendlies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

494K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy