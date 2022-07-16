ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Southgate needs quarantine help in Qatar with current Covid rules set to hurt England amid pressure on hosts to allow unjabbed World Cup stars to train in isolation... as Sportsmail looks at vaccine status of Three Lions stars

By Rob Draper, Jack Gaughan
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Qatar will come under pressure to allow unvaccinated World Cup stars to train in isolation if the country maintains its five-day quarantine rule for November's World Cup, with a number of England players unlikely to make the first game against Iran because they have not been jabbed.

At present unvaccinated visitors to Qatar must quarantine in a hotel and with England playing Iran on November 21 - eight days after the Premier League season pauses - it would be almost impossible to be match fit for the World Cup opener unless the rules change.

England are expected to arrive on November 14 at the earliest, meaning unvaccinated players would likely have one day to train with the team and do group work following five days of isolation.

Qatar has come under pressure to allow unjabbed World Cup stars to train in isolation later this year. (Pictured: Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al-Khater)
England have a handful of players who are yet to receive the Covid jab and could miss out  

At present that would mean being confined to a hotel room but it is possible that players could stay in designated hotels near sports facilities and have socially distanced daily training.

That could minimise the physical impact, though the group work and team bonding on which Gareth Southgate places great value would inevitably be disrupted unless the rules are relaxed or all the players are vaccinated.

The issue is in the spotlight again following the withdrawal of players from club tours to the USA, which requires visitors to be fully vaccinated to enter.

Manchester City flew to Houston on Saturday without Phil Foden, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan. Midfielder Gundogan is said to be missing after only receiving one dose of the vaccine.

The 31-year-old had the jab last year and, given he had already caught the virus, was deemed fully vaccinated under German law.

He had planned to take a second dose this summer before the trip stateside but, after contracting Covid in June, was advised against that by doctors. It is understood that Gundogan, Stones and Foden were all absent as a result of failing to meet the USA's entry requirements but the specific reasons for the omissions of England internationals Stones and Foden have not been disclosed.

The trio of players are travelling to Croatia with City's Under 23 team, coached by Brian Barry-Murphy, to continue their training programmes ahead of the new season. Foden declined to comment when asked about vaccinations on international duty last season while the partner of Stones, Olivia Naylor, has reposted anti-vax messages on social media.

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte is also missing the tour but that is because he is staying in Manchester to receive treatment on an injury and not because he doesn't meet entry requirements.

City are not the only Premier League club to have left first-team stars at home for pre-season matches abroad, with N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was in Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad, playing friendlies back in England while their Chelsea team-mates are stateside because they do not meet the entry requirements.

A number of unjabbed footballers are facing uncertainty due to Qatar's isolation regulations 

Crystal Palace only have 10 outfield players available for tour matches in Australia and Singapore, partly due to players not meeting the entry requirement.

England defender Marc Guehi is among the players not travelling although Palace have not specified the reason.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says that he does now think twice about signing unjabbed players.

When asked if vaccination status now formed part of his thinking when considering targets, he responded: 'Yes, it has to.'

But Tuchel is not without sympathy for Kante and Loftus-Cheek, who will train with the club's youngsters while the seniors are on tour.

'We cannot force,' he said. 'It is at the moment a very normal decision to get vaccinated. Both players took the decision not to. We need to follow the rules.

'They cannot join us. They know about the consequences. We don't like it. Of course not. We would love to have them here and it's not an ideal solution. Far from ideal.

Any 'refusenik' will be forced to isolate for five days in a hotel on arrival in Qatar - meaning they could be at risk of missing the opening game

'But, once the situation is like this you need to come up with a solution. So they have their coaches there. They have coaches from us there who take care. They train with the Under 23s. Then they go with the Under 19s. But it will not compensate. It will not be the same.'

And with Kante suffering a knee injury at the end of last season, Tuchel added: 'For N'Golo it is maybe not even the worst thing to do. We can give him a very individual load. So maybe we can turn a disadvantage into an advantage.

'I don't think he in particular needs a long time to adapt to our game because N'Golo is N'Golo and everybody is aware that he is a key player and needs to be a key player if you want to win big stuff.'

It is understood that Tottenham also check whether players are unvaccinated before signing them and encourage them to be vaccinated if they aren't.

