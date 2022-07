“Whenever the opportunity comes, I’m going to give it one more run at it and try to get me another ring, or pass on some knowledge to these young kids, up and coming,” Peters said on SiriusXM Radio, via Pro Football Talk. “But I don’t have a time frame on when I’m going to get signed. You know, last year, it was two-and-a-half weeks into training camp. So whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO