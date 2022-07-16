ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Bobby East, a three-time U.S. Auto Club national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week at a Southern California gas station. He was 37.

The Westminster Police Department issued a statement Saturday identifying Robert John East of San Dimas as the person stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station Wednesday. The statement said the stabbing suspect, Trent William Millsap, was shot and killed in Anaheim on Friday as officers tried to arrest him.

Police say they have no motive for the stabbing and the investigation into both deaths is ongoing.

They said they arrived at the gas station shortly before 6 p.m. to find East suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where he died.

East, whose father was a noted short-track car builder, won USAC’s National Midgets title in 2004 and Silver Crown championships in 2012 and 2013. He had 56 USAC-sanctioned feature victories, 48 of them in national divisions.

He was just 16 in 2001 when he became the youngest driver to win a feature USAC National Midget race. He won 15 USAC races in 2004 and soon dabbled in a short NASCAR career. He made 11 career starts in what is now NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and had two top-10 finishes in 31 career Truck Series races.

“NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer.”

“Very sad to hear of the tragic incident involving Legend USAC driver Bobby East. He was one heck of a wheelman,” tweeted former Truck Series champion Todd Bodine.

Westminster police said Millsap, 27, was on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for an unrelated parole violation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Hillsboro Police: Missing Ohio girl found in El Paso

HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro girl missing since July 16 has been found in El Paso, Texas with a 28 year-old man from California with whom she’d been talking to, Hillsboro Police tell our news partners WCPO in Cincinnati. Police have not specified the girl’s age, referring to her...
HILLSBORO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
San Dimas, CA
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
San Dimas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

A dozen shots fired at St. Paul home overnight

A dog was wounded but no people were injured when around a dozen shots were fired into a St. Paul home overnight. The blaze of gunfire was reported at about 2 a.m. on the 1400 block of Virginia Street, with officers helping the family rush a 4-year-old dog named Athena to a local emergency vet to treat a gunshot wound to its hind leg.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men who authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store Sunday, police said. The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men who were already in the store, police said. Injured in the shooting were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and the three 19-year-old men allegedly involved in the altercation, police said. Authorities did not announce any arrests and did not know the conditions of the victims.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

WVa man accused of taking copper wire from interstate lights

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged in connection with the theft of copper wire from interstate lights and selling it. Clarence Wayne Giles, 31, of the Charleston area, was charged with grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen goods and other charges and was being held on $5,000 bond, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Associated Press

Chemical truck wreck closes westbound I-64 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day Wednesday after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned. The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management Director Chad Jones said the chemical had dissolved several inches of pavement. The state Department of Transportation said it worked to obtain an emergency paving contract. A contractor has been working at the site since early Wednesday and the road surface will be repaved before being reopened to traffic. All westbound lanes were shut down Tuesday and again Wednesday. Westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate and drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert John
fox35orlando.com

Florida landscaper struck by lightning

Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday. Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, New Mexico, about 123 miles (197 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque. Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, according to sheriff’s officials. The ages of the four men weren’t immediately available.
LAS VEGAS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Nascar Xfinity Series#University Of California#Violent Crime#U S Auto Club#National Midgets#Silver Crown#Usac National Midget
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway crash

GREENBURGH – A 21-year-old Yonkers man was killed when his 2017 Jeep Wrangler sideswiped a 2017 Toyota Sienna on Sunday morning, July 17 at 9:45 while driving northbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh. State Police said Greenburgh Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived before...
GREENBURGH, NY
The Associated Press

California board OKs parole of ex-Mexican Mafia killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole officials have approved the release of a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene “Boxer” Enriquez in part based on the argument that he is safer in prison than on the streets, where he may be targeted as a snitch by his old cronies. “They can’t deny him parole based on, ‘He might be in danger.’ That’s kind of his risk to take,” his attorney, Laura Sheppard, said Tuesday. Authorities have taken extraordinary steps to protect him over the years, once booking him into custody under a false name on a bogus charge of possessing a swordfish without a license.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
The Associated Press

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — The once-powerful and now disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son 13 months ago. Prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense said Murdaugh can’t afford to post any bond and wants a speedy trial because “he believes the killer or killers are still at large.” The prosecution said all evidence shows he was responsible for the fatal shootings. “The evidence in this case is substantial and it all points back to Alex Murdaugh. There is forensic evidence as well as other evidence of his guilt of these murders,” said Creighton Waters, a deputy state attorney general.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Calcasieu Parish News

Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor

Unidentified Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on I-10 in Louisiana, Speed Suspected as a Factor. Louisiana – On July 15, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-10 west near MP 216.5 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in St. Charles Parish shortly after 2:30 a.m. An unidentified driver was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that a 2019 International box truck was traveling west on I-10 in the right lane near MP #216.5. At the same time, an unidentified driver was driving a 2012 Toyota Prius in the right lane of I-10 west, approaching the back of the box truck. The front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the box truck for unknown reasons. The Toyota was engulfed in flames as a result of the collision.
LOUISIANA STATE
kezi.com

Coast Guard rescues man 57 miles off Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- A man was rescued from a vessel about 57 miles offshore from Newport on Monday after he suffered a medical emergency at sea, the United States Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard says they received a report in the evening of Saturday, July 16 that a 29-year-old...
NEWPORT, OR
KFI AM 640

2 Suspects Arrested in 7-Eleven Crime Spree

Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a spree of 7-Eleven store robberies across the Southland in which two people were killed and three others injured, and authorities said at least one of the men may be tied to a killing in Los Angeles two days earlier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy