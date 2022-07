ARGYLE, Wis. – There is a place for toy train lovers young and old in Argyle. The Toy Train Barn Museum has been around for more than 20 years. Jan and Buck Guthrie are the ones behind it. It’s been Buck’s dream ever since he was a little boy. Located off of State Highway 81 in Argyle, it’s an animated world of fun. When you walk in, you are immediately transformed into a kid again.

ARGYLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO