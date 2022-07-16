ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in I-90 motorcycle crash

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOMAH, Wis. — One person was killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on I-90 near Tomah Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to mile marker 46 on I-90...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

One killed in Monroe County motorcycle crash

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — One person died and another is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in Monroe County Saturday. Responders arrived to the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-90 East near Tomah just before 10 a.m. Crews discovered both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Woman killed, another injured in crash near Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash outside the Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway B. In a news release, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wizmnews.com

52-year-old pulled over in Jackson County for 7th OWI

A Medford, Wisconsin was pulled over Monday for what could be his seventh drunk driving offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The 52-year-old was seen swerving between both eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Northfield, before the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled him over near Black River Falls, noting multiple traffic violations.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Incident at Clark County Fairgrounds Saturday Night

An incident occurred at an event taking place at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville this past Saturday night. (7/16) According to Matt Meyer - Fire Chief, City of Neillsville. During the event, a participant's vehicle continued on down the raceway after crossing the finish line. The vehicle then struck some trees, causing the vehicle to roll.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
