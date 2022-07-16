Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in I-90 motorcycle crash

A $26 million investment in the growth of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery will go a long way in supplying the firm's famous cheese curds to customers far and wide. State dignitaries, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski, were on hand to support the dairy farmer owners and cheesemakers of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery as they held a grand opening on July 14 for their new Menomonie creamery and store.

MENOMONIE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO