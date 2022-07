(WGTD)---Kenosha's casino project is back on track. Representatives of the Menominee and Seminole Indian tribes are expected to announce Wednesday that they'll be seeking permission from local, state and federal authorities to build a casino just west of I-94 and north of Highway 50. The Seminoles own Hard Rock. A push by the same partners to build a Kenosha casino in 2015 was killed by then-Gov. Scott Walker.

