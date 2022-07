GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Tooele County teen charged with fatally shooting four of his family members when he was a juvenile pleaded guilty on Tuesday. 19-year-old Colin Jeffery Haynie, who goes by Jeffery, entered guilty pleas to four counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of his mother and three younger siblings. He also entered a guilty plea for the attempted aggravated murder of his father.

