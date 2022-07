Guy Fieri’s Downtown D.C. Kitchen + Bar will be opening up at the new Casear’s Sportsbook at the Capital One Arena in DC. According to Monumental Sports, owners of the Capital One Area, sports fans will soon enjoy an elevated culinary experience with scratch-made food including “the award-winning Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheeseburger and the legendary Trash Can Nachos.” No opening date has been announced for the new restaurant. In February 2021, Guy Fieri’s “virtual” Flavortown Kitchen delivery only restaurant became available in Montgomery County. That concept is now up to 160 locations nationwide.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO