Deshaun Watson will likely be suspended by the NFL for his sexual misconduct allegations. And while an official decision has yet to be made, one insider has an idea on how long the Clevland Browns quarterback will be out of action. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Watson is expected to be suspended for two to eight games. It was reported that Watson could be out for the entire 2022 season, but two to eight games seems to be the most viable option.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO