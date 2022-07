ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Elk Grove police are warning residents after a stranger danger incident at a park on Monday. Officers say, around 3 p.m., a 10-year-old was at Constellation Park when they said a dark-colored SUV pulled up. A woman driving the SUV then reportedly told the child that they had come to pick them up. The child instead immediately went home and told their parents about the incident. No other description of the driver has been released. Police say they will now have officers in the area throughout the day.

