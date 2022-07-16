ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

ECB monitoring rapid rise in UK Covid cases amid fears the virus could put overseas stars off flying over for this year's Hundred tournament in just two weeks

By Richard Gibson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The ECB is monitoring the surge in UK Covid cases, amid fears it might deter overseas players participating in next month’s Hundred competition.

Cases in Britain were up by almost 30 per cent last week. There has been no suggestion yet that the Government will return to a virus lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAY0V_0giR1zOh00
Southern Brave won the men's edition of the Hundred in 2021, the competition inaugural year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WiSKn_0giR1zOh00
The Oval Invincibles lifted the women's title in August after finishing second in the group stage

But given players’ recent withdrawals from tournaments due to Covid concerns, the governing body is on alert.

Attracting top imports has been a real struggle this year, leading the ECB to allow the inclusion of a fourth overseas player in each of the eight squads.

For the 2022 season, professional players and officials are required to only test for Covid if experiencing symptoms and they can return to action once a negative result is recorded.

