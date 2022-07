With less than 1 month left until the Wyoming Republican Primary for the State’s sole House seat, Hageman enjoys a commanding lead. The hand-selected pick by former President Donald Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, Harriet Hageman, holds a seemingly insurmountable 22-point lead with only a month remaining until the primary, according to a July 7-11 poll conducted by the Casper Star-Tribune. It is the first independent, public, in-state poll to be conducted for this election cycle.

