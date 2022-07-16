ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FC Wichita’s 12-year-old girls youth soccer team wins prestigious US Cup championship

By Taylor Eldridge
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Wichita’s 12-year-old youth girls soccer team, made up of players from all over the Wichita metropolitan area, won the U.S. Cup championship for their age division on Saturday in Blaine, Minn. The U.S. Cup is the largest youth soccer tournament in North America and winning the 11-on-11...

