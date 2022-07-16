ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black Locked Up, Allegedly Caught With Drugs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodak Black is back in jail after he...

Rolling Stone

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested After Trying to Ditch Cops on Jet Ski

Click here to read the full article. Florida rapper SpotemGottem was arrested this past Sunday, June 26, for allegedly trying to flee from a cop on a jet ski in Miami. The 20-year-old MC from Jacksonville, Florida — real name Nehemiah Harden — was charged with reckless operation of a boat and fleeing police, according to an arrest report obtained by Rolling Stone. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a case involving charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Representatives for Harden did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for...
MIAMI, FL
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come up on the winning end of his felony gun case in Los Angeles, as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges. According to a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper was in great spirits following the verdict, which was delivered on Friday (July 15). When asked his feelings and thoughts on the trial’s outcome, he simply responded, “I feel great.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Released After Florida Arrest, Allegedly Had 31 Oxycodone Pills

7:29 AM PT -- Kodak has been released after posting $75,000 bail. 7:16 AM PT -- 7/16 -- Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen tells TMZ ... "Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

PPP Scammer Bought a Bentley With $1.9 Million He Stole

Instead of speeding around in the Bentley he bought with his ill-gotten Paycheck Protection Program funds, Leon Miles will be riding in a police van to prison. Miles, a 53-year-old resident of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 72 months behind bars for stealing $1.9 million by submitting fake claims to the Paycheck Protection Program, created with CARES Act funding to alleviate small businesses’ economic stress from COVID-19 challenges. Prosecutors said Miles falsely claimed his company had more than a $762,000 monthly payroll with 50 employees. With the money, he bought a $250,000 Bentley Continental and a $100,000 2020 Cadillac Escalade. The court seized the cars—one of which was totaled—and the remaining $1.3 million. “Leon Miles indulged himself at the expense of U.S. taxpayers by both defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program and victimizing those business owners who legitimately needed the benefits,” IRS special agent Thomas M. Fattorusso said in a release. “Today’s sentencing is a fair response to Miles’s criminal behavior and he will now face justice behind bars.”
BROOKLYN, NY
