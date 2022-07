BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing a person on a Kansas reservation, on Monday. According to Kevin Hill, the Brown County Attorney, a “two-count complaint” has been filed against Stryder Keo: one count for murder in the first degree and one count for aggravated battery. These charges were filed in the District Court of Brown County and are in relation to a shooting that happened on the Kickapoo Reservation in Brown County on July 17.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO