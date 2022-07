A gracious Rory McIlroy praised Open champion Cameron Smith after the Australian’s stunning final round secured his first major title at St Andrews.McIlroy began the day in a tie for the lead and was two shots ahead at the turn, but a closing bogey-free closing 70 proved insufficient to end his eight-year drought in the game’s biggest tournaments.Smith fired eight birdies – including five in a row from the 10th – to card his second 64 of the week and finish 20 under par, beating the previous best of 19 under on the Old Course set by Tiger Woods in...

