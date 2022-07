The community members in Butte, Montana, are preparing to welcome in hundreds of cast and crew members for the new “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1923.”. The new Taylor Sheridan show follows the story of the Dutton family that began with “Yellowstone,” set in modern-day Montana. Last year, the first prequel series “1883″ premiered on Paramount+. Now, “1923” continues the Duttons’ story in a new era.

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO