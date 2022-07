As the saying goes, “with age comes wisdom.” As we get older, we do become wiser. Things that seemed like a matter of life and death twenty years ago, now seem like a bowl of peanuts. My mother always told me that life would be easier in my 40’s, but when you wait until your 37 to have a child, it really didn’t get easier until my late 50’s. Now as I am in my early 60’s, I sometimes look back at events and wonder, why did certain things even matter to me. I ran across the following list and thought I wanted to share with all the younger somethings. If you are struggling, keep at it, you will become stronger with time. Things to ponder…

