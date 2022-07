Brothers 27th Street Wings and Burgers is a popular place for food and entertainment in Scottsbluff. Brothers is located at 2621 5th Avenue in the old Applebee's location. "We wanted to get out of the nightclub business, so we went into the restaurant business," owner Chad Leeling said. "We wanted something around wings. I've always wanted a wings place here. And then we went into wings and burgers, then decided we wanted steaks, pastas, a little bit of everything that you can't get in this town. We've got a full menu."

22 HOURS AGO