ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid

By Bella Michaels
KRGV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- It's no secret that high school coaches...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WAFB.com

California, Texas are home to least educated cities in US, report finds

(Gray News) - From the tech world to the medical field, cities are looking into attracting highly educated workers, especially since the start of the pandemic, to help fuel economic growth. WalletHub, a personal finance website, reports higher levels of education tend to lead to higher salaries, and those graduates...
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Most Dangerous Highway In The U.S. Is Right Here In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas, is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably say it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that collapses almost daily, but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway, there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14-year span, according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Rio Grande Valley
Click2Houston.com

Here’s how much Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke have raised in the race for Texas governor

In the November race for Texas governor, two prolific fundraisers are vying to be the chief executive of the state. Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, who is seeking his third term in office, has reported huge fundraising hauls in the past, amassing staggering amounts of cash in his campaign coffers. However, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke reported raising $27.6 million from late February through June, which is the most a candidate for state office in Texas has ever raised in a single reporting period. Because Texas has no campaign finance contribution limits, it’s possible both candidates will accumulate and spend record-breaking amounts of campaign cash by November.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Guardsman from San Antonio dies while carrying out Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star

Another Texas National Guard soldier has died while carrying out Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star — this one from San Antonio, the Express-News reports. Sgt. Alex Rios Rodriguez, 52, died Thursday in “a non-mission-related incident” at his unit's hotel in McAllen, according to the daily. The guardsman "suffered a medical emergency," military officials said, noting that his death is now under investigation.
ValleyCentral

San Benito soldier killed in car crash near Fort Hood

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito soldier was killed over the weekend in an automobile accident near Fort Hood. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, of San Benito, struck another car.
SAN BENITO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Billionaire George Soros Donates $1M to Texas Governor Candidate Beto O'Rourke

Democratic mega-donor George Soros and an Austin-area couple each gave $1 million to Beto O'Rourke's campaign to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott. While Texans gave $14.5 million to the Democrat's campaign, nearly half of O'Rourke's record-breaking $27.6 million fundraising haul came from out-of-state donors. The details come from an O'Rourke campaign...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy