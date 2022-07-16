ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body located after reports of person ‘in difficulty’ at Salford Quays

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
A body has been located following reports of a person getting into difficulty in the water at Salford Quays, police have said.

Police were called at around 6.15pm to the emergency at the quays near Media City, and emergency services and specialist search teams were deployed to the scene.

Around four hours later, Greater Manchester Police said a body had been located, though not yet recovered from the water.

(Alamy/PA)

The force said in a brief statement that while formal identification has not yet taken place, they believe it is the person emergency services had been searching for.

“Their family has been kept updated by our officers and are being supported at this extremely distressing time,” the statement added.

No further information was released.

